We’re approaching the 30,000 mark in confirmed COVID-19 cases, and seem certain to soon exceed 350 deaths. Evidently there will be no directives, no executive orders from Gov. Asa Hutchinson mandating face masks in public statewide. This, despite public appeals, just shy of explicit, from several leading state health authorities (though not Dr. Nate Smith, Mr. Hutchinson’s Secretary of Health) that he mandate masking. The governor has decreed that municipalities may impose such a requirement. But as Dr. Cam Patterson, the chancellor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has noted, "It’s really difficult to make the case to somebody in a town like Little Rock that they need to wear a mask if there’s a town 30 miles away where masking is not required."

Simultaneously, Patterson’s colleague, Dr. Joe Thompson of the UAMS Center for Health Improvement, warns that "We are at risk of losing control" of the outbreak in Arkansas. (With an infectious curve yet to be flattened, however, it’s doubtful either man believes Arkansas has ever had control.) Thompson, it seems clear, is envisioning an explosion of confirmed cases and hospitals crowded to the point of triage and deaths far in excess of that recorded thus far. "We’re on the edge," Patterson agrees.

From the first signals of the pandemic’s potential Mr. Hutchinson has stood not on the edge but on a line: public health on one side, the private sector economy (and the state government it finances) on the other. To such relatively limited closures as he initially directed, and has since largely lifted, there has been pushback from the business community, and the most conservative elements of his own Republican Party are now turning up the heat. His is a high wire, Mr. Hutchinson’s, but so has been the balancing act required of the nation’s other governors. Some have leaned to measures far more extreme than their Arkansas counterpart has considered, and some subsequently permitted reopening. And then saw their state’s COVID caseload skyrocket.

Every physician worth listening to has insisted for months now that masks are essential to containing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Many of us wear them. Many of us do not. How many do and don’t? It’s difficult to quantify on a state-by-state basis, but the Gallup Poll people now offer a national and regional perspective. And with it, yet another portrait of a nation riven by ideology, further evidence of what the doctors continue to lament: the politicization of disease.

Democrats are more than twice as likely as Republicans (61 percent and 24 percent, respectively) to "Always" wear masks outside the home, the Gallup organization found. Thirty-six percent of Republicans queried are "Rarely" or "Never" masked, while but two percent of Democrats venture forth with faces uncovered. Residents in the Midwest and South are the least likely to mask, the survey reports. And there is an education factor as well: Individuals without a post-secondary degree are four times more likely to "Never" wear masks than college graduates.

President Trump, long disdainful of masks, was seen wearing one for the first time late last week. Conservative columnist George Will, perpetually disdainful of Mr. Trump, was prompted to a crisp analysis of the mindset the president embraces (and which Mr. Hutchinson attempts to appease): "Donald Trump, an envious acolyte of today’s various strongmen, appeals to those in thrall to country-music manliness: ‘We’re truck-driving, beer-drinking, big-chested Americans too freedom-loving to let any itsy-bitsy virus make us wear masks.’"

An old friend was due for a new knee. Routine these days, the replacement; out goes the bone and cartilage or whatever, in goes the titanium or ceramic or whatever. Up and at ‘em quickly, maybe one night in the hospital, which would suit him just fine: He loves the outdoors, enjoys bicycling for exercise and for the scenery, and the wildlife to be spotted.

So he’s being prepped on the operating table last week, the i.v. in place. Then one of the nurses spotted some wildlife, or its marker, near the affected knee. Chiggers, it seems, do not socially distance. She photographed the tiny wound and e-mailed it to the surgeon, who, evidently in transit, did not see the image before arriving. The bite was in the intended path of the incision. Standing there in his scrubs, the doc scrubbed the procedure. Chance of infection. Thus a few days’ delay, which will require the patient to undergo another pre-op COVID-19 screening.

"The test" — I assume he means obtaining the results — "will take longer than the surgery," he groused. Through his mask.

Steve Barnes is a veteran journalist and host of Arkansas PBS’s "Arkansas Week."