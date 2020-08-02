The more President Trump attempts to quell the murder and mayhem on the streets of America, the greater the civil unrest, the more he falls behind in the polls. The longer presidential candidate Biden stays sheltered in his basement, the better shielded against the embarrassment of his own cognizant shortcomings, the higher rises his polls. Can't get much more Bermuda Triangle than that. Or can we?

If Biden wins the presidency, we're faced with the irony that the man placed in office by Democrats offers the same questionable "capacity" of which they accused his predecessor in an attempt to force him from office.

It gets weirder: It is painfully obvious Biden's mental energies are not capable of the protocol and pressures of a head of state. Because of that, he is expected to be only a figurehead president; though his face, voice and eccentricities will be the etched image of the nation. Further, in a time of national crisis, the vice president will not be chosen by reason of qualification. Credentials, as they are commonly valued, will be a moot point. There are of course "credentials" that solicit special interests but in the day of COVID and public rioting ... the health safety and security of the entire nation is at stake and actual familiarity and expertise probably matters.

Meanwhile, rioting continues across the country as the "ship of state" drifts farther and farther from its mooring — Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot, capitulating to cultural destructionists, has removed the statue of Columbus from public display; and in Seattle, "peaceful" Antifa protesters have pulled down a monument symbolic of our national sovereignty. A little late in the game, but the Christian community might take note. The first monument removed from the public square was the Ten Commandments.