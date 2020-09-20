Changing the name of Albert Pike Elementary School is OK, I suppose. I could go with "Ray Baker School" or "Corbin Elementary" or, if we’re looking for a name of someone who has done a lot for the city, perhaps Charlotte Tidwell’s name could get my vote. However, any of these three names, and countless others, would gain nay-sayers and would need not be used. Therefore, I would vote for Park Avenue Elementary School, which surely would not step on anyone’s toes. It would be tied to its location and shouldn’t offend anyone.

The street? My word! We shouldn’t let anyone propose a name offensive to others. Why not go with a nice generic name like 42nd Street, since that’s really what it is? Maybe we should form a committee to look into the scores of other street names around town. Who knows what might turn up? I really don’t have any great yearning to know who Dodson or Wheeler is or was, or what they might have done a hundred years ago, but I would like to know what kind of sordid past Short Wilma might have had.