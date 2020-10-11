President Trump, still undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus Covid-19, returned to the White House on Monday after three days’ hospitalization. He removed his mask and, speaking of the virus, told Americans "You’re going to beat it."

Herewith, some previous comments from Mr. Trump about the virus. And some facts and figures from Arkansas, which supported him overwhelmingly four years ago and almost certainly will do so again.

January 22: "We have it totally under control…It’s going to be just fine."

February 26: "It’s a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for. And we’ll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner."

March 10: "We’re doing a great job with it…It will go away."

March 11: The first case of coronavirus in Arkansas is confirmed at Pine Bluff.

March 23: "Easter Sunday…you’ll have packed churches all over our country. I think it would be a beautiful time." Three dozen people involved in a Cleburne County church event reportedly test positive for Covid as Arkansas diagnoses approach 200.

March 24: Arkansas records its first Covid fatality.

March 29: "We can expect that, by June 1, we will be well on our way to recovery…a lot of great things will be happening." Arkansas has recorded 421 Covid cases and five deaths.

April 5: "We’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel. And hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, we’ll be very proud of the job we all did." Arkansas’s diagnosis case number has more than doubled, to 853; deaths total 16.

April 21: "I see light at the end of the tunnel. I actually see a lot of light at the end of the tunnel." Arkansas has 2,227 cumulative Covid patients; deaths now stand at 43.

May 11: "Coronavirus numbers are looking MUCH better, going down almost everywhere. Big progress being made!" Not in Arkansas, where 4,000 people have now been infected and 94 have died.

May 27: The U.S. crosses the 100,000-death line. In Arkansas, 6,000-plus infections, 120 deaths.

June 5: "I think, in the fall, you’re going to see the schools all open and in great shape." In one week Arkansas’s aggregate caseload has increased by 2,000 to total 8,651. Deaths rise to 152.

June 20: "If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases...I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please.’" His aides allowed that he was joking but Mr. Trump insisted later "I don’t kid." Arkansas now has 15,000-plus cases, and 224 deaths.

July 1: "[W]e are going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that, at some point, that’s going to sort of just disappear." Arkansas cases now exceed 21,000.

July 21: "[W] e are doing very well and we have done things that few other countries could have done!" Covid patients in Arkansas number almost 35,000, and deaths total 374.

August 11: "America is winning the war against the virus." With 383 new cases, Arkansas’s count has passed 50,000 and 566 deaths.

August 31: "Our numbers are excellent, really, really good, and hopefully, we’re rounding the final turn…" Including the day’s additional 368 cases, Arkansas has had more than 61,000 Covid patients and almost 800 Covid funerals.

September 4: "We’ve done a fantastic job…I get no credit for it." Arkansas confirms more than 1,000 cases in the previous 24 hours and now has seen 64,000 infections; deaths, 873. The state has conducted 11,000 tests in the previous 24 hours; the positivity rate is ten percent.

September 10: "I really do believe we’re rounding the corner…the final turn." In Arkansas, another 400 daily diagnoses takes the total to about 70,000 cases and 940 deaths.

September 25: "The only thing we did badly on was public relations…We did a hell of a job." Arkansas cases now exceed 80,000; deaths pass the 1,000-mark.

September 29: "I don’t wear masks like (Joe Biden). Every time you see him he’s got a mask." The Arkansas case count exceeds 85,000 and the death count, 1,300.

October 1: "The end of the pandemic is in sight." Arkansas confirms another 1,000-plus Covid patients and 15 additional deaths.

Oct. 2: Trump announces that he and Mrs. Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. He is admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center and is treated with a number of drugs, hydroxychloroquine evidently not among them. In Arkansas, 475 are hospitalized with Covid.

October 5: "Don’t be afraid of Covid." Arkansas now has almost 7,000 active Covid cases, more than 87,000 cumulative cases; and with another 22 deaths, the fatality count nears 1,500.

October 6: "Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu….[W]e have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid…"

Steve Barnes is a veteran journalist and host of Arkansas PBS’s "Arkansas Week."