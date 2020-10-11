On Nov. 3, we have an opportunity to renew an important investment in Sebastian County. A "yes" vote to approve the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith sales tax renewal is a vote for our children, grandchildren, and the future of Sebastian County.

Having an outstanding four-year university located in our backyard not only provides excellent education for our students but is also vital in competing for industries that bring job growth. Passage of this tax renewal will allow UAFS to continue providing over 54 bachelor’s degrees and two master’s degrees. More importantly, it will allow UAFS to continue being a critical economic engine for Sebastian County.

On Nov. 3, please vote "yes" for UAFS. It will be one of your best investments.