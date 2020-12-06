The longer COVID-19 rages on, the more I’m convinced we need to listen to each other.

This pandemic is far more than a public health crisis, although it is definitely that. It’s a mental health crisis; it’s an economic crisis. It’s a national reckoning in the least cliché way possible. And as a consequence, each of our lives is a microcosm with needs unique to our individual circumstances.

That’s not to say we don’t have quite a bit in common during this upheaval. For instance, few of us probably thought we’d spend six weeks of this year locked inside our homes. At the new year, folks were drawing comparisons between 2020 and the roaring 20s. It was the beginning of a new decade, and it gave many of us a sense of renewal not commonly felt in an ordinary new year.

But two and a half months into the year, that optimism was brought to a halt with a sullen realization: a pandemic unlike any seen in most of our lifetimes is sweeping the world, and we’ve got to do something about it. So the vast majority of us stayed home to curb the spread of a disease we knew so little about.

Regardless of what you think about the science or politics behind the shelter-in-place orders (or in Arkansas’ case, lots of separate restrictions that in most instances produced the same result), I’m sure all of us can agree it was an unusual time. At our core, we’re wired for human interaction, and we were largely deprived of it. But it also didn’t take an epidemiologist to understand the metrics behind the decision — the only surefire way to not spread infectious disease is to physically stay away from each other. It was a necessary evil to not overwhelm the healthcare system and, more importantly, to prevent death.

As it followed, the number of unemployed in the United States skyrocketed to more than 20 million. But on the flip side, ICU beds weren’t overflowing and COVID hot spots were starting to be controlled.

Many, as they should be, were grateful for the lockdowns. They were concerned they would get the virus, or that someone close to them could die from it. This is exactly what lockdowns are designed to prevent — more than 167,000 COVID infections in Arkansas have at least partially shown us this.

Others — small business owners and those in the working class specifically come to mind — were distraught by the lockdown. They were rightfully concerned about how they would provide for themselves and their families. The loneliness and hopelessness hit those with mental illness hard, too — in Arkansas alone, suicides were up 160% and Narcan administrations for drug overdoses were up 130% through July from the previous year, according to the state Drug Director’s office.

Fast forward more than half a year, and things look like they could move back in that direction. Several states, municipalities and counties throughout the country have issued stay home orders again amid record numbers. Arkansas has begun to slowly return to some restrictions seen earlier in the year. A week and a half ago, the state’s ICU beds were 93.4% full — and cases have reached record highs since then.

With cases spiking to record levels and a new president taking office in January, a return to at least some of what we saw in the spring months of 2020 might be on the horizon. We can’t predict the future, but whatever happens, someone is going to get the short end of the stick. And because of that, we all need to understand that our needs aren’t the only ones that exist in this world. As someone who battles mental illness but has good physical health, I’m speaking to myself here as well.

Don’t get me wrong — it is unquestionably important to listen to what scientists have to say about COVID-19. But as you do, understand the complexity of what this virus has done to every area of life.

If another lockdown happens, let the people in your life who could die from COVID-19 drive you to take it seriously and do it. At the same time, call that friend who struggles with suicidal thoughts — they’re probably not in a good head space. If you’re able, order carry-out from that restaurant or coffee shop whose owner you love (and leave a generous tip). And do a little bit more for the healthcare workers you know than just posting on social media about how much you admire them.

Maybe if we do this, we’ll come through a little better than we did earlier this year.