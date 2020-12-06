"Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning," Prime Minister Winston Churchill said after a British World War II victory in 1942.

We’re somewhere in the middle of all that in this COVID-19 pandemic.

We know, for example, that the first batch of vaccines is headed this way. The Food and Drug Administration is meeting Dec. 10 to approve the vaccine that Pfizer says is 95% effective.

Supplies of the vaccine are being prepositioned across the country. As of Tuesday, none were in Arkansas, but once the FDA gives the go-ahead, they can be here in a day, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

State officials have been told Arkansas will receive about 25,000 of the first dose of the two-dose regimen, but that number is not set in stone. A week later, the FDA is scheduled to meet about another vaccine being developed by Moderna, and then if all goes according to plan, it will be available shortly afterwards.

State planners are still determining who will be vaccinated in what order. They will be relying on guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is relying on recommendations by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. That group’s chairman is Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas’ secretary of health.

On Tuesday, the national group released its preliminary recommendations placing health care workers at the front of the line, and also nursing home residents and staff members.

The state’s epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, told me frontline health care workers in Arkansas will be vaccinated first even if they’ve already had COVID-19 because they could become reinfected.

Arkansas’ plan is a work in progress, but at this point, the Department of Health says essential workers who are at increased risk of infection would be next in line. Those would include teachers, daycare workers, meatpackers, grocery store employees and others. Senior citizens, those with chronic conditions, and those living in congregate settings would be next.

Dillaha told me she didn’t expect the general population to have access to the vaccine until April. It could come earlier, but she doesn’t want to raise unrealistic expectations.

Arkansas’ preliminary plan lists "essential government leaders" among those who would receive the first batch of doses, which would put Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a bit of a quandary. On the one hand, he needs to set an example. On the other, he doesn’t want to look like he’s receiving special treatment. Asked about his plans in his press conference Tuesday, he said he needed to show the public that he has confidence in the vaccine but would want health care workers and nursing homes to be taken care of first.

When do we get back to "normal"? Dillaha said it would depend on when enough people have been vaccinated. It’s still not known if the vaccines will protect only the immunized, or if they also will prevent the disease from being spread from the immunized to others. Romero told state legislators Monday that it would be the middle of the year, or three quarters of the way through, before some semblance of normality returns.

All this is happening as Christmas approaches, when families will have to make the same difficult decisions they did about Thanksgiving.

We know the vaccines are coming, but they aren’t here yet. We don’t know exactly when they’ll be widely available, or when enough people will be vaccinated that the virus will start running out of hosts to infect. We don’t know for certain how effective they’ll be, or how long the immunity will last.

We’re not at the end, but we’re also not at the beginning. We’re somewhere between the end of the beginning and the beginning of the end.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.