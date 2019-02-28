Basketball season is over for the Newport Greyhounds and Lady Hounds. The Boys Basketball Varsity team, coached by Brandon Gates, ended the season 14-13 overall and 6-11 in conference. The captain for the 2018-19 Greyhounds was Cristian Rucker. Rucker had a great senior year, averaging 14 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks per game. “I was proud of the teams work ethic this season, especially the performance of the younger guys, Jairus Dean and Tharon Davis,” states Coach Gates. Pictured are the Greyhounds (front) Piper Burrow, Cristian Rucker, Daryn Mann, (back) Eli Alcorn, Tharon Davis, Michael Riley, Darnell Beard, Omar King, Dejai Marshall, and Jarius Dean.

The Girls Varsity team, led by Coach Victoria Atchley, ended the season 8-16 overall and 4-12 in conference. The Lady Hounds include (front) Iyania Reed, Jiniekqua Rackley, Takeyah Worsham, Jerikah Balentine, Brianna Pruitt-Cox, Haley Roddy, Alicia Neal, (back) Chloe Hardaway, Hilda Price, Chanel Johnson, Hannah Curtis, Jakayla Dixon, Lindsey Marlar, Taniya Kenner, Connie Smith, Makiya Watkins and Kianna Fite. Photos compliments of Alton Walker.