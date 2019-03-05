The UAFS women’s basketball team finished the Heartland Conference regular season in a four-way tie for third place and clinched the No. 6 seed in this week’s conference tournament.

UAFS (10-17) will play No. 3 seed St. Mary’s (17-9) at 5 p.m. on Friday in the four-day tournament, which begins on Thursday at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center in Tulsa.

It will be the third meeting of the season between UAFS and St. Mary’s, which split their regular-season series. St. Mary’s beat UAFS 65-48 on Jan. 26 at Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Texas, but UAFS beat St. Mary’s 63-48 on Feb. 23 at the Stubblefield Center.

The game and all Lady Lions games throughout the tournament will be broadcast on KHGG-FM 101.1 and KHGG-AM 1580. Live statistics and live stream will also be available throughout the tournament.

UAFS, St. Mary’s, Rogers State and St. Edward’s all finished tied for third with identical 7-7 conference records, and a tiebreaker was used to determine seeding. Rogers State received the No. 4 seed and St. Edward’s received the No. 5 seed.

Lubbock Christian (23-5), which is ranked No. 25 in the latest WBCA Coaches Division II Top 25, won the regular-season title and will play No. 8 seed Texas A&M International (0-26) at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Newman (19-9) clinched the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 seed Oklahoma Christian at noon Thursday.

No. 4 seed Rogers State (14-13) will play No. 5 seed St. Edward’s (15-13) at noon Friday.

Lions Draw No. 2 Seed Patriots

The UAFS men’s basketball team finished the Heartland Conference regular season tied for seventh place with the St. Mary’s Rattlers and clinched the No. 7 seed in this week’s Heartland Conference Tournament.

Action in the eight-team, four-day tournament will begin on Thursday at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center in Tulsa. The Lions will play the No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist Patriots at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

It will be the third encounter of the season between UAFS (10-18) and Dallas Baptist (21-9), which beat UAFS 97-89 on Jan. 19 at the Stubblefield Center and 101-91 on Feb. 9 at the Burg Center in Dallas.

That game and all of the Lions games in the tournament will be broadcast on KHGG-FM 101.1 and KHGG-AM 1580. Live statistics and live stream also will be available throughout the tournament.

St. Edward’s (25-3), which is ranked No. 4 and No. 5 in the latest NABC and D2SIDA Top 25 polls, won the regular-season conference title and will be the No. 1 seed. The Hilltoppers will play No. 8 St. Mary’s Rattlers (12-16) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lubbock Christian (20-8), which beat St. Edward’s in Saturday’s regular-season finale, will be the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 seed Oklahoma Christian (10-16) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and Newman (20-8) will be the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 seed Rogers State (18-11) at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Single-day tickets will be available for purchase at the UMAC for $15 for adults and $7 for students with a valid student I.D. Military personnel, with military identification, and children age 5 and under will be admitted free of charge. Tournament passes, which are good for all 14 games, will be $40. Ticket and tournament pass purchases at the UMAC box office are cash only.