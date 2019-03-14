It's been a very impressive start to the season for the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs so far.

The Lady Bulldogs have won their first four games decisively, with an average margin of 13.5 runs per game. That included outscoring Little Rock Christian, 35-0, in a doubleheader to start the 5A-West portion of the schedule on Tuesday.

One player who has been off to a strong start is junior Angela Price, a University of Kansas commit.

Price has 10 hits in her first 12 at-bats, which includes two home runs along with four doubles and four triples. She also has scored 10 runs and driven in 10 more.

Senior Mariah Hamilton, who has signed with Arkansas Tech, is batting .700 with two homers and seven RBIs as well.

Greenwood coach Ronnie Sockey is also pleased with his performance by his pitching staff.

"Our pitching has been very steady to start the season, throwing strikes and getting a lot of pop-ups and ground balls for the defense," Sockey said.

There will be some challenging games awaiting the Lady Bulldogs this weekend.

On Thursday, they will be at home to face 3A contender Paris. Greenwood then goes to the Farmington Tournament this weekend, where the Lady Bulldogs play Bentonville West on Friday and faces 5A-West foe Vilonia to start bracket play on Saturday morning.

Alma

In their 5A-West opener on Tuesday, the Airedalettes were able to salvage a split on the road against conference contender Vilonia.

After committing several errors in a 9-1 loss in the opening game, Alma (4-4, 1-1) bounced back with a 12-8 win.

The Airedalettes got things started with two runs in the second coming on RBI hits from Mackenzie Martin and Halyn Carmack. Alma broke a 3-all score in the fifth with five runs, including a two-run double from Bailey Webb and a two-run homer to left by Peyton Barnhill.

After Vilonia tied the score again, 8-all, in the bottom of the fifth, Alma's Jacklyn Petree hit a grand slam to left in the top of the sixth for the decisive runs. Petree was also the winning pitcher in relief and pitched scoreless ball the final two innings.

"This is a big split for us in the 5A-West Conference," Alma coach Charla Parrish said.

"We have several girls that are hitting and playing well."

Alma will be at home on Thursday to face Mansfield in a non-conference game.

Paris

Three Lady Eagle regulars are hitting over .400 at the outset of the season.

Sydney Ward, a senior, is batting .474 and also leads the team in on-base percentage (.583) and slugging percentage (.578). Olivia Henderson, a junior, is hitting .438 and has also driven in seven runs while sophomore Monica Broadbent is batting .412.

On the pitching end, Ward is 4-1 in the circle with a 1.81 earned-run average while sophomore Jadyn Hart is 3-0 with an ERA of 0.78. Ward and Hart have also combined to strike out 102 batters.

Paris (7-1) travels to Greenwood on Thursday. The Lady Eagles are also at home Friday against Hermitage and will go to the Hope Tournament on Saturday.

Northside

The Lady Bears' scheduled 6A-Central road game at Little Rock Central for Thursday has been postponed due to wet field conditions at Central's field.

As a result, the two teams will play a doubleheader scheduled for April 16 at Northside's Grizzly Field.

Northside (4-3, 0-1) began 6A-Central play on Tuesday with a tough 1-0 loss at Bryant, a game in which the Lady Hornets scored their lone run in the bottom of the ninth.

Next week, the Lady Bears will travel to Florida to play in a tournament at the Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.

Southside

The Mavericks' 6A-Central opener at home Tuesday against Conway was postponed due to rain. No makeup date has been set.

Southside (6-2) now starts conference play Thursday with a home game against Cabot. The Mavericks will also compete this weekend at the Farmington Tournament.

Booneville

Shelby Posey, a junior third baseman, is one of the big reasons the Ladycats are off to a 4-1 start.

Posey has eight hits in her first 11 at-bats and also has two home runs and 14 RBIs, which is more than what she had all of last season in both of those categories.

She was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs during Booneville's come-from-behind 6-5 win against Mansfield on Monday.

Posey has also drawn six walks this season, as her on-base percentage is now at .824.

Booneville will travel to face Charleston on Thursday before returning home on Friday to take on Two Rivers.