The University of Central Arkansas women's golf team finished the Memphis Women's Intercollegiate in eighth place after posting a final round 300 (+16) to outlast top-named opponents Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Southern Miss, UAB and Little Rock at Ridgeway Country Club on Tuesday.

It was a strong showing from the top-two in the Bears' lineup.

Emma Svensson was steady, firing a 73 (+2) to finish the tournament alone in 19th place.

Elin Kumlin tied Svensson's final round with a 73 (+2) of her own.

The freshman was stellar on the front nine at Ridgeway CC.

She recorded a pair of birdies and was bogey-free on the opening side en route to a 33 (-2). Kumlin finished the event tied at 21.

Fellow newcomer Gracen Blount picked up her best finish this spring after closing the event with a 77 (+6).

Blount shot better than her season average (79.67) in all three rounds in Germantown.

Karley Whittington had a strong day competing in the event as an individual. She shot the third best score on the squad, a 74 (+3), and tied for the most birdies in the final round by any Bear (two).

Hendrix softball

Riding a five-game win streak and having won its last two against University of the Ozarks this season, Hendrix looked to pick up a win against its next-to-last non-conference foe of the regular season Tuesday in Clarksville.

Hendrix took advantage of some early, hot bats and took a 3-0 lead in the first inning but six runs in the third inning by the Eagles, including a grand slam allowed Ozarks to take the 6-4 advantage.

The Warriors scored another run in the ninth and fell, 6-5, to the Ozarks.

With the loss, Hendrix drops to 22-8 on the season, while the Eagles improve to 12-15 on the year.

Hendrix golf

Hendrix women's golf competed in the Rhodes Invitational on Sunday and Monday as the final event of the regular season.

Emilia Dennis and Skylar Baker were the two lone competitors for Hendrix in the invite.

Dennis shot a first round total of 110 while Baker carded 103 Sunday.

On Monday, in the final round, Dennis shot an 85 good enough for a two-round total of 195, while Baker tallied a 97 which equaled an even 200 on the round.

CBC softball

Stepping out of conference play for the first time in almost a month, No. 24 Central Baptist College headed to Ecclesia College on Tuesday for a non-conference doubleheader.

No. 24 CBC (26-11) pounded the Royals (11-7), scoring 23 runs in the doubleheader and posting 23 hits as well.

Allie St. John and Shayla Irving were the starters for CBC.

The Mustangs hit five home runs, with Katie Gordon and Allie St. John going deep in game one and Kaylee St. John, Rachael Jones and Bri Nunn hitting long balls in game two.

CBC baseball

Having lost the first two in a three-game set, Central Baptist College took the field Tuesday hoping to take one game from their American Midwest Conference opponent Missouri Baptist.

CBC (15-18, 8-9 AMC) accomplished their goal, winning the final game 6-4 over the Spartans (19-11, 11-8 AMC).

Mark Rucker started and got the win for CBC, throwing a career-high seven innings and allowing just four hits and one run while striking out a career-high nine.

Dylan Crossley picked up the save, allowing one hit and striking out two in an inning of work.

Trae Bobo had four of CBC's 10 hits, all of which were singles.