Playing their fourth game in three days, Central Baptist College baseball wrapped up the season series with American Midwest Conference rival Williams Baptist on Wednesday at Victory Field.

CBC (16-18, 9-9 AMC) got an outstanding pitching performance from Hunter Marshall and busted out 12 hits to beat the Eagles (10-20, 4-14 AMC) 6-0.

Marshall threw a complete game two-hitter, striking out seven and walking just one in the victory.

Kelvin Volquez hit a solo home run in the game to help the Mustangs take the season series.

CBC got the scoring started in the first inning when senior Trae Bobo doubled with one out and scored on Baker Wilson's single to make it 1-0.

The Mustangs extended the lead to 2-0 in the fourth on Volquez's home run to lead off the inning and added another run in the fifth when another single from Wilson scored Jamal Washington and made it 3-0.

In the seventh, Harber singled with one out, stole second and scored on the second double of the day by Bobo to make it 4-0.

Marshall continued to cruise, setting down 15 in a row between a one-out walk in the fourth and a dropped third strike wild pitch in the ninth.

CBC added their final two runs in the eighth when Austin Kuchinski doubled home pinch runner Michael Smith and Jacob Rose singled to drive in pinch runner Ryan Guyton to bring the score to its final margin.

The Mustangs will use Thursday as a rest and travel day as they head to Hannibal, Missouri, for a three-game AMC series with the Trojans this weekend.

Friday's doubleheader is scheduled for noon.