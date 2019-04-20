Beating Hackett 10-9 on Brooklyn Zarklingo’s two run double in the bottom of the seventh, the Booneville Lady Bearcats won the finals of a tournament that started two weeks ago in Magazine.

The Lady Bearcats and Lady Hornets met at the Billy Kiersey Complex in Booneville to decide the rain shortened April 5-6 Rattler Classic.

Hannah Gregory was 3-for-3 for the Lady Cats and winning pitcher Brooke Turner was 2-fo-2 with two RBI. Jamie Durham and Kayla Richardson both had two hits for Hackett, with Richardson driving in two runs as well.

The win completed an odd double-header for the Lady Bearcats as they made up a weather postponed game with Jessieville in Paris in a game also decided on the final play with the Lady Lions using an error to claim a 7-6 win.

Haley Gray was 3-for-4, Haley Lunsford had two hits, and Baylee Moses had two RBI in that game.

Track

Magazine sent its squads to the Last Chance Relays in Heber Springs for one last regular season meet before Monday’s District 2A-4 meet in Danville.

Top performers on the day were Hannah Smith placing second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.48) and Tannea Thomas placing second in the shot put (32’ 8”) for the girls.

Jesse Witt was third in the triple jump (40’ 2.5”) for the boys.