The Bearcats beat both heated rival Ozark and traditional rival and conference foe Paris on back-to-back days last week to move to 13-7 overall and 9-3 in Conference 3A-4 play.

They won both games in five innings.

That, and games played later in the week had the Bearcats in a position needing to split a double header in Perryville yesterday (Tuesday) or have Lamar lose to Fountain Lake Monday to have clinched a spot in the Class 3A Regional tournament they are hosting May 2-4.

Bearcats 15 Ozark 3

Gabe Fennell got seven first inning runs of support and he went on to a five inning complete game win over Ozark Monday, 15-3.

Fennell also led off the game with his first of three hits in four at bats. He stole second and scored on the first of two Carson Ray doubles.

Carson Ray scored on a Blakley Cobb single and, after Michael Hesson reached on an error, Cam Brasher singled home a run to make it 3-0.

With two down Jacob Herrera, Ethan Dobbs, and Fennell all singled and Ozark contributed another error that helped push the advantage to 7-0.

The Hillbillies got a run back oin their half of the first on a sacrifice fly and another on a bases loaded walk — Fennell walked seven — in the second before Fennell got Bryant Burns to hit into an inning ending double play.

The Bearcats scored five more in the third. Dobbs got Randon Ray home, a bases loaded walk drawn by Brandon Ulmer earned a run, Carson Ray’s second double plated two and a sacrifice fly by Hesson had the Bearcats up 10.

A single by Ulmer made it a 13-2 lead in the fourth but Ozark got that run back on a ground out in the bottom of the inning.

In the fifth it was a Chance Broussard single driving home one run and a Dobbs ground ball that scored another to make it 15-3.

Bearcats 14 Paris 2

Michael Hesson picked up his second straight win on Tuesday, throwing a five inning complete game.

The Bearcats cruised to the win after posting six first inning runs as Paris committed three errors in the top of the first, which was delayed 15 minutes while the teams awaited a second umpire to arrive.

Besides the gifts from the Eagles, which also included three walks and a hit batter, the Bearcats got singles in the opening inning from Gabe Fennell, Hesson and Cam Brasher.

Brasher’s single drove in two.

The Bearcat catcher would drive in four on the day.

Another of Paris’ five errors allowed the Bearcats to add a run in the second and in the middle of the third the lead was 14-0.

Fennell doubled home Ethan Dobbs to start the seven run third, Carson Ray singled one home, Blakely Cobb double home one, Brasher doubled home two, and with his second hit of the inning, Dobbs singled home two more.

Paris got two runs against Hesson in the bottom of the fourth. Cagen Knoles drove in one with an infield single and a second would score while the Bearcats disputed the safe call at first.