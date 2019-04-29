ALMA — Taller than most of his classmates, Luke Pitts has probably been asked more than once what position he plays on the basketball court.

The 6-foot-4 Alma junior politely shakes his head.

"I played little league football, baseball and basketball," Pitts said. "I did one year of athletics in seventh grade and I hated it."

But Pitts, who excels in academics, found his calling the moment he signed on with the Alma Gators.

Last year, he began swimming with the Fort Smith Tideriders team. And this past winter, Pitts placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 100 freestyle and 200 free at the state swim meet in Bentonville.

He is currently among just two swimmers on coach Kevin Edwards' roster. Freshman Ian Holland is the other.

"I love this sport, almost as much as I love this school," Pitts said. "To be one of the only (swimmers), to represent Alma, in such an impactful sport, it's amazing."

"He has a lot of room for improvement; he's big and he's only going to get stronger," Edwards said. "Nowadays, it's getting to where strength is a bigger part of it and more important than ever. You look at Nathan Adrian (Olympic swimmer) and all those guys. They're ripped; they do a lot of lifting.

"With the events he (Pitts) does, mainly being a freestyle (swimmer), he needs to get stronger."

Swimming takes a huge amount of dedication.

"Most weeks I have seven practices," Pitts said. "It's Monday through Friday, every day, and usually an hour and 15 minutes on Wednesdays and and Fridays. I have morning practices on Wednesday and Fridays. Living in Alma, to be there on time, I have to get up at like 4 o'clock in the morning in order to be there for 5 o'clock practices.

"It's rough at times, but I love swimming so much, I don't mind."

A passion for the water. It's the sport Pitts fell wholeheartedly in love with.

"If there's one thing that defines me as a person, other than academics, it's swimming," he said. "It's the best thing ever."

"He's kind of a late starter, so in a way he's playing catch-up. (But) he has the work ethic and he has the drive," Edwards said. "He's always asking questions. Every time I drop them off or I'm at the meets with them, he's always asking questions, 'What did this look like? How can I do this better?'

"He's always wanting to push himself to get better."