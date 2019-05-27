Starting Monday and continuing through the week, the annual Old Fort Days Rodeo will be off and running.

Now in its 86th year, the OFD Rodeo will be held each day through Saturday at Harper Stadium in Kay Rodgers Park. The grand entry takes place at 7 p.m. each day, followed by the rodeo performances at 7:30 p.m.

Several of the top professional cowboys from around the world will converge this week to compete for one of the largest prize purses in the state of Arkansas. Among the events on the schedule include bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

Also, a freestyle bullfighting event will be held Thursday through Saturday.

There will also be special nights throughout the week.

A “Family Night,” with $7 tickets available for all seats, will be held both Tuesday and Wednesday nights. On Friday, it will be the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night,” with everyone encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

Tickets for Monday, as well as Thursday through Saturday, will be $12 advance online for adults and $6 advance online for children ages 3-11. It will be $15 for adults the day of the show, and $8 the day of the show for children ages 3-11.

Also for Monday's event, tickets are $2 off with a valid military ID.