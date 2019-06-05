FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell and junior outfielder Dominic Fletcher were the first Razorbacks taken in the 2019 Major League Baseball (MLB) First-Year Player Draft Monday night. The teammates were taken in back-to-back picks in Competitive Balance Round B as Fletcher was taken by Arizona, No. 75 overall, while Campbell was taken by Seattle, No. 76 overall.

Juniors Matt Cronin, Jack Kenley, Jacob Kostyshock and Cody Scroggins were all selected on day two of the draft Tuesday afternoon. Four pitchers and two position players for Arkansas have been taken in this year’s draft with one day remaining.

Fletcher and Campbell are the 15th and16th Razorbacks to be taken in the draft’s first three rounds since 2010. Campbell is the sixth pitcher since 2013, while Fletcher is the first position player taken that high since Andrew Benintendi went in the first round to Boston in 2015.

Arkansas’ previous top picks in the last two drafts were right-hander Trevor Stephan, who went in the third round to the New York Yankees in 2017 as the 92nd overall pick and Blaine Knight, who went in 2018 to the Baltimore Orioles in the third round as the 84th pick.

With Monday’s selections, Arkansas has had at least one player picked in each of the past 45 MLB Drafts dating back to 1975.

Over the last three seasons, Fletcher has shown why he’s one of the best players in the nation both offensively and defensively. In 2019, alone, Fletcher is having his best year at the plate, hitting .312 with 77 hits, 23 doubles and 10 home runs, while slugging .526. All of those numbers are career-bests as he’s hit 10 or more homers each year of his career and is the current SEC leader in doubles through 61 games.

Fletcher is a .297 career hitter for the Razorbacks and has 218 hits, 32 home runs and 142 RBIs in 189 games at Arkansas. He needs 11 hits, one home run and 17 RBIs to crack into the Arkansas all-time career charts in each of those categories. Only four Razorbacks are in the top-10 in all three offensive categories (Ryan Lundquist, Danny Hamblin, Greg D’Alexander, Jeff King).

Defensively, there may not be a better centerfielder than Fletcher as he’s only made nine errors in three years (.981) and has seven outfield assists to his name. This year, he has a career-low two errors in 162 chances.

Campbell was selected in last year’s draft as a redshirt sophomore by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (24th, No. 721), but elected to come back to Fayetteville for his fourth year and has had one of the biggest jumps of any pitcher in the nation.

The Olathe, Kansas native has racked up an 11-1 record this year and has helped the Hogs into their second-straight NCAA Super Regionals, their eighth appearance in supers in school history. He recently was named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball Magazine and showed his All-American stuff in the NCAA Regional last week with a career-high eight-inning, one-run performance against TCU to put the Hogs into the regional final.

Campbell has racked up a team-best 2.27 ERA among Hog pitchers that have thrown 40 or more innings and has struck out 108 batters over 103 innings, which are all career-bests. Campbell topped the 100-strikeout mark during his start in the SEC Tournament and is now sitting ninth all-time on the Arkansas single-season charts with 108 strikeouts.

Throughout his career, Campbell has made 48 appearances on the mound since 2016, 39 being starts. He has a 3.29 ERA in 205 innings and has held opponents to a .232 batting average. Last week, in his start against TCU in the regional, Campbell reached 200 strikeouts in his career, becoming the sixth Razorback under Van Horn with 200 or more strikeouts in a career.

Cronin was the top Razorback pick of the day, going in the 4th round (No. 123) to the Washington Nationals. Kenley, the only Razorback position player taken on day two, followed in the 8th round (No. 232) to the Detroit Tigers, with right-hander Jacob Kostyshock also going in the 8th round (No. 249) to the Colorado Rockies. Scroggins finished off the day getting taken in the 9th round (No. 287) to the Boston Red Sox.

With now six picks through two days, Arkansas has had 94 players drafted with head coach Dave Van Horn at the helm dating back to 2003. Kenley is the first infielder taken by the Tigers since Dominic Ficociello in 2013 and the seventh infielder taken in the last six years. There have been 13 pitchers selected in the last three years as Campbell and Knight have both been selected twice over consecutive drafts.

Cronin, an All-SEC pick this year, has evolved over the last two seasons as one of the premier relief pitchers in the nation. Following up his record-breaking campaign from a year ago, Cronin has racked up 12 saves in 23 appearances, good for second most in the SEC and 22nd in the nation. In his career, Cronin has 27 saves, which are the second most in Arkansas history behind Philip Stidham, who notched 33 from 1989-91.

Kenley has made one of the biggest jumps of a position player on this year’s Razorback team, hitting .324 over 61 games with 12 home runs and 50 RBIs. Over his previous two seasons, Kenley combined to hit just .190, but now has career-bests in average, runs scored (53), hits (71), doubles (10), triples (4), walks (40), home runs and RBIs. This year, Kenley is second on the team with 23 multi-hit games and third with 13 multi-RBI games. He’s also second on the team in home runs after not hitting one in his freshman or sophomore seasons.

Kostyshock became one of the top MLB prospects entering his junior year and has become one of Arkansas’ top bullpen arms in 2019. Kostyshock has a 2.89 ERA in 28 innings with just nine earned runs allowed and 29 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting just .200 against him and his velocity has risen as high as 96. Last week in the NCAA Regional Final against TCU, Kostyshock pitched the final 1.1 innings and struck out three of the final four batters he faced.

Scroggins is another reliable arm that Arkansas has been able to use out of the bullpen extensively this year. In 16 appearances, Scroggins has a 4.19 ERA with seven starts and two victories. In 43 innings, Scroggins has allowed 20 earned runs and struck out 53 batters, tying for the most among all Razorback relievers. Scroggins, a Bentonville native, originally signed with Arkansas in 2015 as an infielder and spent the majority of his freshman season at third base. However, with Arkansas in need of pitching in 2016, Scroggins was converted to a full-time pitcher and never looked back.

In his career, Scroggins has racked up 39 appearances with a 4.34 ERA and has 73 strikeouts, while holding opponents to a .227 average. Earlier this year, Scroggins made his first career start, going 3.2 innings at USC, striking out eight. Two weeks later, he struck out a career-high 11 in a six-inning start against Louisiana Tech.

The 2019 MLB Draft will finish on Wednesday with rounds 11-40 starting at 11 a.m. on MLB.com.