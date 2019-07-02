ROGERS — Starting the Par-5 18th hole tied at 17-under par with three players already in the clubhouse, South Korean Sung-Hyun Park birdied 18 to win the Northwest Arkansas Walmart Champion Presented by P&G Ladies Professional Golf Association Tournament Sunday at The Pinnacle.

Park’s 66-63-66 totaling 195 for the three-day, 54-hole tournament conducted through 89-degree heat and sauna humidity, edged the three-day 196 posted by fellow South Korean and 2013 NWA Walmart champion Inbee Park, Danielle Kang of Las Vegas, and Hyo-Joo Kim of South Korea.

Sung-Hyun Park’s second shot Sunday on 18 landed on the green.

She safely putted close to the hole setting up the clincher for her first NWA Walmart title.

The triumph, according to a LPGA spokeswoman, vaulted Park to No. 1 on the Rolex world rankings.

It marked Park’s seventh LPGA event victory since 2017, including two majors with winning the 2017 U.S. Open and the 2018 KPMG PGA, and became her second LPGA victory this season.

She won the HSBC World Championship Tournament in March.

Through an interpreter Sunday, Park said of her 1-stroke victory, “Every single shot was important.”

Park was asked about the Rolex No. 1 ranking which she achieved during her 2017 rookie season.

“It’s great to be back on top but to be honest there was a lot of pressure when I was No. 1,” Park said via the interpreter. “But getting on top it feels nice.”

Six former University of Razorbacks who golfed for Arkansas women’ coach Shauna Taylor, 2007 NCAA champion Stacy Lewis, 2015 NCAA Women’s runner-up Gaby Lopez, 2018 SEC women’s championship team member Alana Uriell, and off the 2016-2019 Razorbacks teams, 2019 NCAA champion Maria Fassi, Kaylee Benton and Dylan Kim, started Friday’s first round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament.

Only Lewis and Lopez made the two-day cut into Sunday’s final.

Finishing Sunday with 5-under par 66 after shooting 4-under pars 67’s on Friday and Saturday, Lopez totaled her best three-rounds total 200 that she ever posted in this tournament at Pinnacle including her Arkansas years.

She finished among this tournament among five tied for 13th.

“It was a great week finishing strong, 5-under on the last round,” Lopez said, winning last year’s Blue Bay Tournament as her first LPGA Tournament. “Couldn’t have dreamt of a better finish. Playing at home it feels great. All the Razorback community, all the fans, all the support from the volunteers, they staff. Everyone around does an amazing job running this tournament.”

A native of Mexico, Lopez said it was like playing before two homes returning to Arkansas plus family and friends coming from Mexico to her home away from home.

“I was very happy to be home, representing the people of Mexico as well as the Razorbacks,” Lopez said.

Her cultures especially blended on the 17th, the tournament’s traditional “Hog-calling” hole.

“I always am looking forward to 17 calling the Hogs, that’s a special moment on the tour,” Lopez said. “Everyone loves this week. All the LPGA players are happy to come to Arkansas every year. It’s just amazing how we get the support for everyone, not just the Razorbacks, but it’s for every player out there. Calling the Hogs on 17 and 18 is the coolest thing we have.”

Lewis seemed “putt out” with her final tournament round Sunday.

She shot 2-under for the day and finished 8-under for the tournament shooting 68, 68 and 69. She was among five tied for 48th at 205,

Amassing 14 LPGA victories including two majors since turning pro in 2008, though without a victory since winning the 2014 NWA Walmart, Lewis said she’s been struggling to regain her game since birthing 8-month-old daughter Chesnee.

Sunday Lewis said she saw much of her game coming back yet saw red on the greens.

“Ball-striking wise, it felt great today but the putter did not cooperate at all,” Lewis said. “But that honestly was one of the best ball-striking rounds that I’ve had in a long time. And so I’ve definitely gained some confidence.”

How frustrating following good shots with a bad putt?

“It’s frustrating,” Lewis said. “I haven’t hit any good shots in a long time so to finally start doing then but then not making putts is frustrating. We’ll work on it next week. I have a week off and I’m really excited about the way the ball-striking went this week. The biggest thing is start to see some good rounds and see the ball go where you want it to. That’s all I’ve really been trying to find these last two weeks and I found it ball-striking wise. Now we just have got to get it with the putter.”

Because her husband, University of Houston women’s coach Gerrod Chadwell, was recruiting here at the junior tournament that Lewis orchestrates in conjunction with the NWA Walmart, Stacy has her whole family plus her Arkansas family of Razorbacks coach Shauna Taylor and fans around her all week.

"It’s nice to have the whole crew out,” Lewis said. “Everybody here that’s important to me and when you get done with the rounds you can all have dinner together and hang out. And having nieces and nephews here it’s really fun.”

And while she refers to “going home” to Houston for week off, Arkansas and this tournament always are also home to Lewis.

“This week has been awesome,” Lewis said. “This tournament gets better every year. The fans, it’s just amazing, how everybody supports it. Given the heat and still have all these fans out here, just thankful for the fans and the support and hopefully we will be back for many years to come.”