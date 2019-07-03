Two of the fondest memories for former Southside softball player Piper Morgan took place during her freshman season.

"I've gotta say my most memorable moment was during my freshman year when we were about to play Farmington," Morgan said. "Right before the game started, I remember coach (Cassy) Story reading out the lineup and said I was in center field. That had to be the best feeling."

Morgan was able to stay in the starting lineup when a senior-laden Southside squad made a run to the 7A state semifinals in 2016.

"Being on that field during the semifinals was an awesome experience," she said. "I remember telling myself that being the only freshman starting, I had to step up to the plate and show the upperclassmen that I have what it takes to be on the field with them.

"I wish I could relive that moment just one more time."

Though Southside wasn't able to match that 2016 semifinal run during the rest of Morgan's time there, having advanced as far as the 7A quarterfinals in 2018 when Morgan was a junior, the outfielder and four-year starter still had a blast playing for the Mavericks.

"One of the things I remember most about playing for Southside is the feeling of always having my teammates behind me no matter what," she said. "We were always there for each other, it was like having a team full of sisters."

Morgan also took a lot of pride in being a team leader, something she noted was perhaps her biggest strength.

"I feel like my confidence and passion for the game always fed into my teammates and helped them feel confident in themselves as well," she said. "Always having a positive attitude no matter the outcome and always telling my teammates and myself, 'Shake it off, you’ll get the next one,' helped me be a better teammate."

This past season, with Morgan being a senior, she was fifth on the team in batting with a .350 average. She was also fourth in hits with 28 and third on the team in RBIs with 23.

"My senior year was everything I could have asked for," Morgan said. "I knew I had a bunch of good underclassmen below me and that really challenged me.

"I put up a fight for my spot in center field and I wasn’t going to let it go. I think stat-wise, my senior year could have gone better but I had fun and in my book, that’s what playing the game is all about."

It also helped Morgan's cause that she already had her college plans in place before she hit the field for her senior season, having signed over the winter with Rose State, a junior college located in Midwest City, Okla.

"I think signing actually did help (alleviate) the pressure a little bit," Morgan said. "I wasn’t so worried about coaches watching or if I was going to get recruited. I just put my focus on playing the game I love and enjoying my last year as a Southside Lady Maverick.

"I feel like this year as a senior, I did a better job of leading the team. Always reminding my teammates to stay focused and if you make a mistake, just let it go and worry about the next play."

Now Morgan is focused on taking her game to the next level, as she gets set to go to Rose State, where she will continue to play in the outfield.

"I knew on my first visit that this was home," she said. "The coaches, the girls, the school, everything just felt so right.

"My coaches at Rose State expect nothing less than 100 percent on the field and in the classroom."

Morgan, who graduated from Southside with a 3.9 grade-point average, plans on majoring in nursing at Rose State before going on to be a neonatal nurse practitioner.

She will report to Rose State on Aug. 9 and starts two-a-day practices the next day. In the meantime, Morgan is wanting to take full advantage of the rest of her summer, which includes spending time with her family and friends as well as her new puppy, Jameson.

But when she gets to college, Morgan is determined to make an early impression the same way she did when she broke into Southside's starting lineup as a freshman.

"One of the goals is showing the coaches why I am there and what I can bring to the table," she said. "I'm so excited to continue my journey and meet new friends."