FAYETTEVILLE — Much of a heralded incoming freshman class, as well as transfers including quarterback Nick Starkel and punter/kickoff man Sam Loy, debut for the Arkansas Razorbacks as preseason drills begin tonight.

Graduate transfer quarterback Ben Hicks of SMU and junior college offensive linemen Myron Cunningham and Chibueze Nwanna, and a host of December high school graduates, practiced with the Razorbacks last spring.

Hicks, Cunningham, and such freshmen as receiver Trey Knox, nickel back Greg Brooks and defensive ends Mataio Soli, Zach Williams and Eric Gregory notably impressed Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and his staff.

In tonight’s practice, mandated by the NCAA to open without pads, tight end Hudson Henry, defensive back Jalen Catalon, receiver Treylon Burks, running back A’Montae Spivey and a large class of large offensive linemen will be among those debuting.

None come with more interest than Starkel, a graduate transfer former starting quarterback at Texas A&M, arriving with two years eligibility.

Hicks, taking command last spring with 2018 quarterbacks Ty Storey and Cole Kelley since transferred and Connor Noland now concentrating on baseball, and big-armed Starkel are expected to compete head-to-head.

Their experience puts them ahead of redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones and incoming freshman KJ Jefferson.

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock insists he counts none out.

“I hope it comes down between all of them,” Craddock said. “It means I’ve done a good job as a coach to develop a young guy in KJ and continue to develop John Stephen. It’ an open race. You’ve got to go out and prove it on the field.”

Morris was asked Thursday during a SEC Today radio interview how soon he plans to announce his starting quarterback.

“In a perfect world, the sooner the better,” Morris said. “I would love to get into camp and get some kind of rhythm going and name a guy as early as you possibly can. That's what I hope. I don’t know if it will happen that way or not. It will kind of work itself out. I know we have a quarterback room that is very competitive and driven. Hopefully we’ll be able to name one early in camp.”

Loy, the former Vanderbilt punter, transferred after redshirting at Colorado last year and moving on with now Ole Miss defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre since fired as Colorado’s head coach, competes in punting and kickoff — areas dogging last year’s Hogs with inconsistencies.

Connor Limpert, a superb Groza Award Preseason Watch List place-kicker with 19 of 24 field goals last year, did most of last year’s kicking off.

Walk-on Reid Bauer beat out departed scholarship punter Blake Johnson. Bauer punted “just phenomenal,” special teams coordinator Barry Lunney said last Monday, in September against Texas A&M then faltered and was slightly behind walk-on Matt Phillips when spring drills ended.

So Loy could wedge his foot in two doors though it’s no given, Lunney said.

“Obviously, we were thrilled to be able to get somebody of Sam’s experience in to help stimulate our competition which is what you’ve got to have,” Lunney said. “Matt Phillips had a great spring for us. Matt is probably our most versatile specialist as far as helping us in place-kicking, kickoffs and punting. It’s about competition and I’m really excited to see Sam get after it with the the other guys. His experience is greatly valued.”

Among the young offensive linemen, Beaux Limmer, the 6-5, 295-pounder from Tyler, Texas, especially has impressed strength coach Trumain Carroll.

“Beaux Limmer, he’s a Brahma bull,” Carroll said. “Coming in as a true freshman he’s putting up some numbers that a lot of our upperclassmen linemen are putting up.”