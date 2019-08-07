The Charleston Tiger Athletic Booster Club will hold the annual black and white games to kick off another outstanding football season this Saturday, August 10th at Alumni Field. Gates will open at 3:30 pm and food will begin being served at 4:00 pm. Admission will be $6 per person which will include a meal ticket for a hot dog and chips.

The evening will begin with the young tigers scrimmaging followed by seventh grade, junior high and senior high teams. The Volleyball teams will be introduced and the cheer and dance teams will be on hand as well to keep everyone fired up about the upcoming season. Athletes are currently selling 50/50 tickets they are 1 for $5 or 5 for $20. Please take time to purchase tickets for your chance to win half the money raised and at the same time support our student athletes. Gary Schmitz will once again parachute in at 7:45 p.m. and select the winning name from the field to cap off the evening.

Please mark your calendars for this Saturday, August 10th and help kick off another season of Tiger football.