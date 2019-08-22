MULDROW — Coming off of a rebuilding season in 2018 with just two wins, Muldrow coach Terry Jones believes his Bulldogs will be vastly improved.

Whether that will translate into more wins in 2019 remains to be seen, given the fact that the Bulldogs may very well play arguably the toughest schedule of any team in 4A. That includes the always-rugged 4A-4 but also the non-district portion, as Muldrow kicks off the season with back-to-back road games at Sequoyah-Tahlequah and Roland.

"Personally, I think we play one of the toughest schedules in the state from top to bottom," Jones said. "Our conference in 4A is a really tough conference, and then we've got Stigler and they're always a good football team, Sequoyah's a good football team and Roland's been a little down, but they're an improved football team.

"From top to bottom, I don't know if anyone will play a tougher schedule than we do."

But with six returning starters on offense and defense, Jones believes his team can be equipped to take on all comers, provided they play error-free football.

"The thing I've been talking to the kids about is we can't shoot ourselves in the foot week in and week out; we've got to play our best football," Jones said. "I think if we play our best football week in and week out, we don't have the turnovers, we don't have the penalties, improve every week, I think the end results will really show."

The coach added the team turned in a strong off-season, which gives Jones even more reason to believe the Bulldogs can regain the form they had when they turned in winning seasons in both 2016 and 2017.

"Just by the spring we had, lifting-wise and summer programs and guys for the most part were here, and even with our summer camps, I saw improvement in those guys," Jones said. "And we're a year older, and usually as you grow older, you get better.

"What I've seen thus far is we are improved. We are a better football team than we were last year. Hopefully, that means more wins."

The Bulldogs will bring back experience on offense in the skill positions. That includes senior quarterback Nate Chandler (6-foot-4, 185 pounds), who played in just six games last season coming off of a shoulder injury, though he averaged 11 yards per completion.

"Chandler has improved and I hope he's improved enough to move the football and move the chains. ... He's still having problems with the shoulder, but he's probably 85 percent," Jones said. "He hasn't missed a practice or missed a workout or anything, he just has to keep that thing iced and take care of it."

Muldrow also returns senior tailback Logan Crain (6-1, 190), who has started since he was a freshman. Another returning player on offense is senior receiver Jaedon Clauson (5-10, 145).

Jones added there are several young players who may see significant action, including freshmen. One of them, receiver Trendon Collins, impressed Jones while playing eighth-grade ball last season.

Returning starters Elijah Hixon (6-2, 185) and Kade Storey (6-2, 205), head up the offensive line.

"Offensively, I will be surprised if we're not more successful than last year; I think the results will be totally different than last year," Jones said. "There were times last year when we were just stagnant; we couldn't run the ball, we couldn't throw the ball, we couldn't do anything.

"You don't want to see many of those nights on Friday nights, so hopefully we can move the chains."

On defense, the Bulldogs return three players up front in Hixon, Storey and junior London Willis (6-2, 190).

Crain, who led the Bulldogs in tackles last season with 51, returns at inside linebacker. Clauson returns at cornerback, and senior Alex Foster (5-10, 165) may be another valuable player in the secondary.

In addition, junior move-in Shawn Ervin could be an impact player at linebacker as well as at tight end.

"We've got one inside linebacker that's a new guy, Hunter Bias (a 6-foot, 165-pound junior), we'll have a new outside linebacker and a new guy in the secondary, so we're just trying to put the right pieces in the puzzle," Jones said.

"Defensively, with six guys coming back, I think we'll be much improved."

But again, it will be a case of having to fight through the rigors of 4A-4 play in order for Muldrow to extend its season with a playoff berth.

"I think it's the toughest district in the state from top to bottom," Jones said. "Hopefully, we can compete. We've got to bring our best game every Friday night.

"You look at Poteau and Hilldale and Broken Bow, you go up against them guys every week, you're going up against some good football teams. We have our work cut out for us and hey, hopefully we've improved enough to compete."