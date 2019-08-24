OZARK — Daniel Woolsey's heard all the stories. How his dad, Robert, was a three-sport athlete during his high school career.

He's listened intently about his uncle, Jason Woolsey's, football accomplishments as well — how the 12-0 Hillbillies dropped a heartbreaking quarterfinals game in muddy Nashville the day after Thanksgiving in 2000.

In Ozark, Hillbilly pride runs deep. For the Woolseys, it's thicker than blood.

"My dad played all three sports and my uncle stayed with football," Daniel Woolsey said. "He (Jason Woolsey) was all-state his senior year. They had a really good team. (But) they didn't make it to state that year, and I'd like to make it to state."

For Daniel Woolsey, his last name is synonymous with greatness.

"His dad played here and was a great football player, and his uncle was our quarterback in ’99 and 2000," coach Jeremie Burns said. "He (Jason Woolsey) led us to a 12-0 and start; a really tough kid. He played that last game with a bad ankle."

Daniel Woolsey has persevered though one injury after another, something that's only heightened his will to lead the school's football team.

"I think it's just sort of what happens," he said. "I've already gotten stuff out of it. I know how to treat my body better now. More than anything, I have more patience now with things. Looking back on it, football is just a sport. But some things in life, you just have to have patience to get through, and you can finish the way you want to."

Woolsey's yet to play a full season. Now, as his senior year draws closer, the kid in the No. 2 jersey is doing everything he can to keep himself healthy.

"It's really weird, because really I haven't had a full season," Woolsey said. "It's strange that I'm going right back into it, but it's my last year. It's definitely weird, but I'm pumped; I'm definitely excited."

As a sophomore, Woolsey burst on to the scene with 15 rushing touchdowns, a team-high 839 yards on the ground, and he caught another eight passes for 75 yards.

Then came 2018.

Woolsey had but 13 carries for 80 yards. There were no touchdowns; no celebrations.

He spent the majority of the season in rehab mode.

"In retrospect, it's not a huge deal," Woolsey said. "But it was pretty hard to go through a season like that."

Stuck in neutral

For Woolsey, 2018 was one step forward and three steps in reverse. He struggled with a pulled quad. Then, during the team's 41-7 drubbing of Pottsville, Woolsey suffered broken ribs.

"It wasn't like being in a situation where I knew I was going to be out the whole year, it was more of knowing I had to rest this week and see how it feels and go back out there, and I did that again and again," he said. "I took it a little more seriously; I went to physical therapy every week, but eventually, with the Pottsville game, I was just done.

"I had broken my ribs and had strained my quads too many times."

The hours

Woolsey didn't stop working, though. Late in December, as family and friends celebrated the holidays, Woolsey was already working toward the 2019 season.

"With ribs, you can't really do anything about that, but physical therapy, I was able to get to work," he said. "Really, after Christmas is when I started sprinting again. It took awhile to be able to sprint, but my muscles have been good ever since. I stretch every day, and make sure to treat it the right way."

"He's done a great job of rehabbing," Burns said. "It was kind of a bummer losing him last year after such a great sophomore season. He's had a great summer."

'Good summer'

As summer rolled into fall practice, Woolsey didn't so much as button the chin strap to his helmet without first properly stretching.

"I take epsom salt baths; I take ice baths," he said. "I hold myself accountable when it comes to stretching. I basically do the same routine every day; I stretch my quads and my hamstrings. I'm trying to get some of these guys around here to do it, too."

Moving forward, Woolsey doesn't see many cracks with the team's roster. Talented tight end Bryant Burns is hard to stop. When he's healthy, so is Tyler Sanders.

'Better mindset'

But there is one part of the Hillbillies' manifesto that needs to be looked at closely, Woolsey said.

"We've had a lot of talented guys these last few years," he said. "But this year should be even better; I think we're good at every single position. You can point at each spot and I can defend each person.. (But) I think we're going to have to persevere through these games and through the season. We have to have a better mindset when we go against teams in the playoffs."

Ozark was knocked out of post-season play in 2018 by Robinson, which reached the 4A title game.

"They were a very talented team," Woolsey said. "But I think we could have had a lot more confidence. I believe in those crucial last games of the playoffs, to get to the state championship, we have to have a better mindset in those games to be more confident."