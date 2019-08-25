SPIRO — Malik Roberson, a senior tailback for Spiro, will be the first to tell you he's not where he is without his offensive linemen.

But he does more than just give his linemen credit. Roberson (5-foot-8, 170 pounds) has extensively studied the tendencies of the Bulldog line and how they are able to open the holes for him to run through.

"(I do a good job) running where my line's going to be and where my holes are going to be, because I actually went to the linemen practice and I learned where they were going to be on every play, so that really helped me out a lot, because if I don't know where they're going to be, how am I going to (find the holes to run through)," Roberson said.

"I'm nothing without my line, so if I don't know what they're going to do, I can't expect to go anywhere. ... I know I can count on them to work their hardest for me."

Roberson, who is entering his third season as the Bulldogs' primary tailback, added his running style is predicated on the down and distance. For instance, if the team needs 5 yards, then Roberson's first assignment is to get those 5 yards.

Then should he find open spaces, that's when Roberson begins his acceleration.

"I feel like when I break loose, that's when I really just start kicking it in, but I know if I have to get at least 5 yards and I'm not going to get anything past that, I try to push it in for those first 5," he said.

Roberson started his Bulldog career as a defensive back before adding receiver duties during the course of his freshman year. He was shifted to tailback prior to his sophomore season.

In two seasons, Roberson has gained just under 3,000 yards and 34 touchdowns. He said that getting at least 2,000 yards this season can be attainable, so that he can break the 5,000-yard barrier.

"I think I can; if everyone does their job and I do mine, then I definitely can," Roberson said.

Provided that Robinson can take care of one more piece of important business.

"Definitely hold on to the ball," he said. "I've had some trouble with fumbling and I've worked on it this whole summer, so we'll see."

Roberson is also looking forward to playing one more season with his younger brother Mekhi, who is a junior receiver/defensive back.

"We've been playing with each other since we were young and I've helped him out, and he's actually turned into a better player," Malik Roberson said. "(I've taught him) everything I can; if he needs me, he knows me."

His younger brother isn't the only one not afraid to seek out Malik's advice.

"I've been playing the game since I don't know how long, so I feel like as I grew up I became a better leader, just trying to help my team out because they really look up to me," Malik Roberson said. "If they need something, I'm the one they come to and I really like that about my game."

Away from the field, Roberson — who has a 3.7 grade-point average and is interested in becoming a coach — is an avid fisherman.

He's more than ready to cast his line in regards to the upcoming season with hopes of landing a bunch of yards, not to mention a bunch of wins.

"I'm confident about myself, so I don't really think about the pressure," he said. "I just go out there every Friday night and know if I play my game and my teammates play the way we know they can, nobody can beat us.

"It's my last year, so I've got to make it count."

Roberson is one of a vast majority of returning starters for Spiro, which is aiming for a shot at the District 2A-5 title after going 7-4 last season and having graduated just four seniors.

"Last year was a big step," Spiro coach Chris Bunch said. "The year before that, we were playing with a bunch of young kids. ... Some of those guys are two-year starters, and I'm hoping that's going to make a big difference this year.

"Last year, we kind of got over the hump a little bit by having a winning season, and I'm hoping that this year, it just kind of keeps on going."

The Bulldogs kick off the 2019 season on a Thursday night, as they travel to Roland on Sept. 5.