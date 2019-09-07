Ozark snapped a three game losing streak to Booneville with a 28-6 win at Bearcat Stadium on Friday night behind a pair of passing touchdowns and a touchdown run by Harper Faulkenberry.

Faulkenberry ran for 84 yards on 23 carries and was 4-of-6 throwing the ball, with scores going 31 yards to Bryant Burns and 16 yards to Duke Walker.

Daniel Woolsey led Ozark with 121 yards on 19 carries.

Eli Munnerlyn got the Hillbillies (1-0) started with a 9-yard touchdown run to cap the first drive of the night and it was 7-0.

The lead was 15-0 after the Faulkenberry to Burns score and a two-point conversion pass from Sebastian Ross to Lane McClure after a bad snap.

It was 22-0 at the half as the Hillbillies took advantage of a fumble by the Bearcats (0-2), scoring on a 3-yard run by Faulkenberry.

Booneville started the second half with a scoring drive capped by Randon Ray’s 5-yard run to make it 22-6. Ray ran for 70 yards on 15 carries to lead the Bearcats.

Faulkenberry hit Walker for the clinching touchdown with 5:27 to play.