Watson Chapel got off to a slow start offensively Friday night but kept their foot on the gas as they got to rolling in a 49-10 win over Monticello. The Wildcats proved that they could run the ball as they rushed for over 200 yards in the victory.

Chapel scored on its second possession on a Devin Curry six-yard run that capped a 19-yard drive. Abdulaziz Nahshal hit the first of his seven point-afters to give the host team a 7-0 lead.

Monticello would answer on the ensuing possession by closing the gap on 32-yard field goal by Erik Resendiz but that would be as close as the Billies would get the rest of the evening. The ‘Cats scored on their next two drives on runs of 10 and 33 yards by Ricky Farver and Curry respectively to give Chapel a 21-3 halftime lead.

Watson Chapel (1-1) would get the kickoff to start the second half and scored on a 60-yard, one-play drive as Curry hit wideout Kevin Compton with a bomb touchdown pass to give the ‘Cats a 28-3 lead 18 seconds into the third quarter. Monticello (0-1) got their only touchdown of the night with 1:36 to go in the third on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Jalin Green to Doerian Allen. The Resendiz extra-point made it 28-10 until the fourth.

Chapel used great field position on two of its final three drives to put the mercy rule into effect in the final frame. Durran Cain bulled it in from seven yards out to give the Wildcats a 35-10 lead early in the quarter. Sidney Smith and Farver once again would score on runs of eight and one yards to put Chapel up 49-10 for the win.

Curry finished the night 3 of 7 passing with the one scoring pass while rushing for 68 yards in the game. Cain led the ‘Cats on the ground with 72 yards. Sidney Smith finished the game with two receptions for 33 yards.

Watson Chapel will host their cross-town rivals Pine Bluff next Friday night. The game can be heard locally beginning with the Jefferson Regional Wildcat Pregame at 6:30pm on air at 98.1, the Hog or streaming live at deltaplexnews.com.