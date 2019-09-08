OXFORD, Miss. — Changing quarterbacks at half and trying to change their fortunes with some razzle-dazzle and wildcat formations couldn’t change the outcome as Arkansas fell in their 2019 SEC opener, following their 0-8 mark in conference play in 2018.

The Ole Miss Rebels, never trailing a close 10-3 first half, dominated the second half en route to a 31-17 victory over Chad Morris' Razorbacks in Saturday night’s SEC opener for both teams at Ole Miss’ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium before 47,915.

Arkansas, winning its nonconference opener 20-10 last week, takes a 1-1 record into next Saturdays’ 3 p.m. nonconference game with Colorado State at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Ole Miss also sits at 1-1, after losing 15-10 last Saturday to Memphis at Memphis.

Replacing fellow graduate transfer Ben Hicks, also last Saturday’s starter, Nick Starkel brought some air into Arkansas’ second-half passing game but on an ineligible receiver downfield penalty, was denied what would have been a 38-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Trey Knox on Arkansas’ second possession of the third quarter.

Starkel did engineer a fourth-quarter touchdown drive which he capped at 1:21 of the quarter on a 6-yard toss to receiver Koilan Jackson.

Arkansas’ lone third-quarter touchdown came via its defense. Junior safety Kamren Curl, slipping and missing a tackle when Ole Miss tight end Octavious Cooley was short on what became an 18-yard run for a first down on a Rebels’ scoring drive, exacted revenge. Curl jarred the ball loose from Cooley and returned the fumble for an improbable 69-yard touchdown.

Starkel finished 17 of 24 for 241 yards but the game’s quarterback game ball belonged to Rebels’ redshirt freshman Matt Corral.

Corral completes 16 of 24, also without an interception, for 246 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah Moore caught both touchdowns among his 7 catches for 130 yards.

Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips rushed 143 yards and two touchdowns on a wearying Arkansas defense.

The stout defense/struggling to score offense of their games the previous Saturday stayed the first-half norm at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

Quarterback Matt Corral’s 2-yard touchdown pass capping a 13-play 85-yard drive at 8:41 of the first quarter and Luke Logan’s 33-yard field goal with 3:06 left in the second quarter accounted for the Rebels’ first-half scoring.

Arkansas, coming off a 20-13 victory over 4-touchdowns lower division underdog Portland State, got a Connor Limpert 36-yard field goal hammering the post but dropping through for its three first-half points at 8:19 of the second quarter.

Limpert, 19 of 24 on field goals last year with one streak of 10 in a row, missed wide on a 43-yard attempt with 50 seconds left in the half.

Arkansas’ biggest play of the half, a Ben Hicks pass nearly intercepted by Ole Miss safety Jaylon Jones, ended up caught by freshman receiver Trey Knox for a 46-yard reception before the late second-half drive stalled and Limpert missed the field goal try.

Arkansas only netted 38 yards rushing with Hicks, 7 of 16 passing for 99 yards, sacked twice and managed but three first-half first downs.

Corral threw passes of 21 and 26 yards to Moore and Ontario Drummond on Ole Miss first-half touchdown drive with Corral tossing the 2-yard TD to Moore.

A 30-yard Hicks to Mike Woods pass marked the big gain of Arkansas’ field goal drive.