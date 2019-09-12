The Ozark Hillbillies (1-0) went into last week's opener with Booneville expecting to move the football.

But it was the play of the defense that drew raves from running back Daniel Woolsey. The Hillbillies' senior ran for 127 yards and Ozark spoiled Booneville's home opener with a resounding 28-6 victory.

"I don't think our defense let them get across midfield in the first half," Woolsey said. "We did a very good job on defense. Seeing them lose to Clarksville, and knowing they would be motivated with players coming back, we knew we had to step up."

Sophomore quarterback Harper Faulkenberry threw two touchdowns in the win — one each to Bryant Burns and Duke Walker.

Ozark won't have talented defensive standout Eli Munnerlyn this week, and the challenge of slowing down high-powered Clarksville looms.

"We have to make adjustments on defense," Woolsey said. 'We won't have Eli this week, but he'll be back. The DBs (defensive backs) have to do a good job of reading the quarterback, which is something we did well last week."

Kayne Satterfield led the Hillbillies with 11 tackles in the team's win over Booneville.

Cedarville

Record: 2-0

Last Week: Cedarville 46, Mountainburg 0

This Week: Cedarville at Bigelow

The Cedarville Pirates are eyeing a 3-0 start for the first time since 2008 when they head to Bigelow.

Bigelow is looking for its first win of the season for new head coach Luke Starks. The Panthers are playing their home opener after road losses to Magazine and Perryville.

“Bigelow is scrappy and the team plays hard. We want to get this win," said coach Max Washausen.

Cedarville amassed 440 yards of total offense in last week's win over Mountainburg. Darryl Kattich led with 138 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries and Kelin Mitchell added 10 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was complete domination on Friday and we were ready to play, I was extremely happy,” Washausen said.

Booneville

Record: 0-2

Last Week: Ozark 28, Booneville 6

This Week: Booneville at Pottsville

The Booneville Bearcats are 0-2 for the first time in a few years (2015). And things won't get any easier Friday when the team travels to Pottsville for its nonconference finale with the Pottsville Apaches.

The Bearcats piled up 35 points in their opener, then were held to a single touchdown in last week's 28-6 loss to Ozark.

Booneville alum Bryan Rust saw his offense hang 42 points against Newport last week, though a 22-0 deficit proved to be too difficult to climb out of as the Greyhounds held on for a wild 53-42 victory.

Rust's son, Drew, ran for 291 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

The Bearcats are seeking to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2006. Booneville opens 3A-1 West play Sept. 27 against Paris.

Waldron

Record: 0-1

Last Week: Mansfield 38, Waldron 34

This Week: Waldron at Paris

The Bulldogs put up 34 points on a good Mansfield team last week.

But a late comeback by the visiting Tigers left Waldron with a bad taste in its mouth.

Sophomore quarterback Braden Williams had a spectacular debut, throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns in last week's loss. The Bulldogs' Caden Fuller wasn't too bad, either.

The junior caught 11 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. Junior Isaac Villarreal had four receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Another underclassman, Bryson Bailey, caught five passes for 93 yards and a score.

Mansfield

Record: 2-0

Last Week: Mansfield 38, Waldron 34

This Week: Lavaca at Mansfield

The Tigers overcame some adversity in last week's 38-34 win over Waldron.

Down 16 points in the second half, the Tigers reeled off two fourth quarter touchdowns to remain unbeaten two games into the season.

Through two games, Layton Howard leads the team, and the area, with 16 receptions for 311 yards and four touchdowns. He had 10 receptions for 141 yards in the Tigers' win last week.

Quarterback Ethan Stovall has passed for 511 yards and seven touchdowns on the young season.

Charleston

Record: 0-2

Last Week: Dardanelle 44, Charleston 0

This Week: Idle

The Tigers are starring at an 0-3 start for the first time since 1991.

Charleston couldn't hit its open date at a better time as coach Ricky May's squad tries to get healthy before heading to Ozark on Sept. 20.

Charleston dropped a 44-0 decision to Dardanelle last week.

"We had 10 starters and one backup out last Friday," May said. "Got two back (Geoff Scott and Brecken Ketter), had an MRI on one this morning, and hopefully get two more back next week."

Charleston travels to Ozark next week, then opens 3A-1 West play with its Sept. 27 home opener against Greenland.

Mountainburg

Record: 1-1

Last Week: Cedarville 46, Mountainburg 0

This Week: Moutainburg at Greenland

The Dragons are hoping to do what they did in week one this Friday as opposed to what happened at Cedarville.

Mountainburg managed just 62 yards of offense in the team's loss to Cedarville.

Greenland began the season last week with a 31-20 win at Elkins.

“Greenland reminds me a lot of Cedarville — athletic and physical,” Mountainburg coach Tom Harrell said. “We got dominated (last week) in every way and we have a big week of work to do.”

Subiaco

Record: 1-1

Last Week: Subiaco 34, Lavaca 7

This Week: Subiaco at Lamar

Coach Mike Berry's third trick as the team's head coach was a winner. The veteran coach, who stepped in to coach the team in late July, saw his Trojans roll to a 34-7 win over Lavaca.

Quarterback Hayden Frederick, a Charleston native, ran for 116 yards and a pair of scores.

Subiaco's Brayden Brooks added 73 yards and a score.

Clarksville

Record: 2-0

Last Week: Clarksville 63, Paris 0

This Week: Ozark at Clarksville

Quarterback Nicholas Buckner ran for 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns in leading the high-powered Panthers to a quick 63-0 win over Paris.

Clarksville is averaging 52 points per game.

A win Friday would extend the Panthers to 3-0 for the first time since 1999.

Hackett

Record: 1-1

Last Week: Hackett 36, Pocola 0

This Week: Spring Hill at Hackett

The Hornets enjoyed a nice home opener against Pocola.

Avery Hester had 102 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the team's victory, the first for first-year coach Michael Meador. Hester also had five tackles and a quarterback sack.

The Hornets' Cogan Hester caught two of Avery Hester's four completions for 93 yards and a TD. Avery Hester was 4-of-15 for 127 yards.