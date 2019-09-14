GREENLAND — Malachi West carried the load for Mountainburg, but fumbles and an athletic Greenland squad handed the northern Crawford County team a 47-14 loss on Friday night at Johnathan Ramey Memorial Stadium.

The Dragons had five fumbles (none lost), but the miscues ended a couple of potential scoring drives.

West led the game with 167 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns.

The Dragons (1-2) played it closer this week and gave up three touchdowns in the first half. Mountainburg's Malachi West, who started as quarterback, punched in Mountainburg's first TD of the night on a 5-yard keeper to make it 14-7 with 8:16 remaining in the half.

Mountainburg recovered a Pirate fumble less than a minute later, but couldn't advance the ball. Greenland pushed the Dragons to a three-and-out and a Mountainburg punt. The ball rolled to the Pirate 25.

Greenland put together a 14-play drive and capped it with another Wilson touchdown pass to go up 21-7 at the half.

The Dragons began the second half with a seven-play drive punched in by West from three yards out. Mountainburg was back in the thick of it 21-14 with 9:19 left in the third quarter.

The Pirates answered back with back-to-back touchdowns with less than a minute off the game clock to make it 34-14 at the 6:31 mark.

The Dragons marched to the Pirate 1 on their next possession, but a pair of fumbles turned the ball over on downs. The Pirates needed 11 plays to cover 95 yards. Jett Dennis, who had 23 carries for 113 yards, crossed into the end zone from the 1.

Mountainburg will be without junior Ethan Gregory, who is out for the rest of the year, including basketball. The Dragons have the next two weeks off before resuming varsity play on Oct. 4 hosting Lavaca for their first home game of the season.

The Dragons defeat Lavaca 35-0 in a nonconference contest to start the 2019 season.