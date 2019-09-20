TODAY'S TICKET: Cutter Morning Star at Magazine (Booneville has an open date)



GAME: Magazine (2-0) vs Cutter Morning Star (1-1)



MASCOTS: Cutter Morning Star Eagles; Magazine Rattlers



WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, at Shorty Wright Field at Dimaondback Stadium

SERIES: Magazine leads 2-1-0 (0.667)



LAST MEETING: Magazine 50 Cutter Morning Star 26 on Sept. 14, 2018



LAST WEEK: Magazine was open; Cutter Morning Star 21 Rose Bud 0



CONFERENCE AFFILIATIONS: Magazine is 2A-4, Cutter Morning Star is 2A-5

NOTES: Last year’s game was a breakout game for Caleb Hyatt as he ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and added a 48-yard touchdown reception and Magazine won its first game of the season.

LAST NIGHT: The Booneville Junior High Bearcats scored 24 second quarter points on their way to a Conference 3A-1 opening win over Cedarville, 24-8. It marks the first time in three years BJHS won its league opener. Dax Goff ran for a pair of touchdowns and Brooks Herrera added a scoring run.