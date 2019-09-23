Carrie Ciesla

Sport: volleyball

High School: Greenwood

College: John Brown

Former Greenwood standout Carrie Ciesla was named the Sooner Athletic Conference setter of the week last week. It's her first time to be named setter of the week.

Ciesla had a career-high 30 assist performance during the Lady Eagles' five-set win over SAGU on Sept. 13. The sophomore setter added 19 assists the following day in a win over Texas Wesleyan.

Ciesla had 11 assists and 12 digs in Saturday's 25-18, 25-18, 26-24 win over Wayland Baptist. The Lady Eagles (11-3, 5-1) have won five straight matches.

Austin Archey

Sport: Football

High School: Poteau

College: Kentucky Christian

Austin Archey had 12 tackles, including eight solo stops, in Kentucky Christian's 49-38 loss to Pikeville University on Saturday in Pikeville.

The former Poteau linebacker is having another big season for the Knights, averaging eight tackles per game.

The Knights (2-2) host Warner University this week.

Pikeville quarterbacks Dorian Isaak and Josh Drucker combined for 326 yards and four touchdowns in handing the Knights a second straight defeat.

Kaitlyn Gilkey

Sport: Soccer

High School: Northside

College: Hendrix

Kaitlyn Gilkey had a career day Saturday in Hendrix College's 10-0 win over Louisiana College.

The former Northside star had two goals and an assist as the team improved to 3-2-3.

Gilkey has seven points on the young season, including three assists, which is tied for the team lead with Arlington, Texas, native Hagan Griffith.

The Lady Warriors travel to Centenary (La.) on Tuesday.

Greer Rogers

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Southside

College: Arkansas Tech

Here come the Golden Suns.

Greer Rogers had seven blocks and seven kills in Arkansas Tech's 25-21, 21-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-8 comeback win over Kentucky Wesleyan on Saturday.

Rogers followed that up with five more blocks and five kills in the team's 25-20, 25-8, 25-14 rout of Kentucky State in the finals of the Southern Indiana Tournament in Evansville, Indiana.

ATU (8-5) has won seven straight matches. The team resumes Great American Conference play Tuesday night at Tucker Coliseum against Southern Arkansas.

Rogers leads the team with 58 blocks (1.45 per set).

Darin Davenport

Sport: Football

High School: Greenwood

College: UCA

Former Southside standout Darin Davenport continues his impressive freshman season at the University of Central Arkansas.

Davenport had a career-high six solo tackles in the team's 35-16 loss to Hawaii early Sunday morning. UCA dropped to 3-1 overall.

Through four games, Davenport has 15 tackles and one TFL (tackles for lost yardage).

The Bears resume Southland Conference play Oct. 5 when they face Nicholls State.

Sydney Staton

Sport: Golf

High School: Southside

College: Arkansas Tech

Former Southside golfer Sydney Staton starts her second year of college today as Arkansas competes in the DBU Classic at Robson Ranch Golf Club in Denton.

Staton, a sophomore, appeared in 12 matches as a freshman. She was named Division II All-Region and All-Great American Conference Second Team..

She averaged a 76.93 strokes every time she hit the links, and earned three top-10 finishes, including an eighth place finish at WMNU Fall Intercollegiate with two-round card of 145.

Staton finished seventh at the GAC Championship and 19th at the NCAA Regionals with a card of 233 (+20) ... tied for 62nd place in stroke play at the NCAA National Championships.

Third And Long ...

Former Paris volleyball standout Jenna Lowery had 11 digs in JBU's win over Wayland Baptist on Saturday. ... Grant Ennis (Greenwood) kicked his second career field goal and was a perfect 4-for-4 on PATs as Harding University routed Southern Arkansas, 31-0. ... Lexie Castillow (Greenwood) had 25 digs and a pair of assists in Ouachita Baptists' 22-25, 26-28, 25-15, 26-24, 16-14 comeback over Christian Brothers on Saturday. She leads the team with 191 digs through 12 matches. ... MaKenzie Presley (Greenwood) had 10 digs in Hendrix's 25-19, 25-22, 27-25 win over Seawanee.