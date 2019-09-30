Lexie Castillow

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Greenwood

College: Ouachita Baptist

It's been a season of runs for the Ouachita Baptist Lady Tigers.

But the team did something this week that could carry over in Great American Conference play.

The Lady Tigers have a winning streak.

Sophomore Lexie Castillow of Greenwood had a hand in both victories. The defensive specialist had 31 digs and four aces in the team's 25-21, 24-26, 25-22, 25-16 win over Arkansas-Monticello last week.

She followed that up with a 35-dig effort in last week's 17-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13 win over Harding.

Castillow is averaging 4.7 digs per set for the 8-6 Lady Tigers. She also leads OBU with 18 aces this season.

The Lady Tigers play Arkansas Tech on Tuesday.

Ty Storey

Sport: Football

High School: Charleston

College: Western Kentucky

Ty Storey got his first career start at Western Kentucky on Saturday. And the former Charleston quarterback responded.

Storey threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the Hilltoppers' 20-13 win over UAB. Storey finished 15-of-24 overall for a quarterback rating of 55.7

It's been a grind for the former Charleston star. He transferred from Arkansas to WKU last spring.

Storey's 7-yard TD toss to Jahcour Pearson capped a go-ahead score with 11:17 left in the game. Storey also added 26 yards rushing.

The Hilltoppers (2-2) face Old Dominion this week.

Greer Rogers

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Southside

College: Arkansas Tech

Make it nine in a row for the Golden Suns.

Greer Rogers had eight blocks in the team's 25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 23-25, 17-15 nail-biter with Henderson State.

The Golden Suns (10-5, 3-0) host Ouachita Baptist in a key Great American Conference match Tuesday.

Rogers leads the team with 61 blocks. Since 2017, when she transferred to ATU from West Plains-Missouri junior college, Rogers has 270 career blocks.

She may not catch Lori Hayden (577 blocks), but her 1.42 blocks per set would put her third all-time behind Shawn Horn (1.74) and Hayden (1.46).

Robert Wilkerson

Sport: Football

High School: Northside

College: Northeastern State

Former Northside standout Robert Wilkerson had a career-high eight tackles in Northeastern State University's 58-23 homecoming loss to Missouri Western.

Wilkerson had five solo stops in the loss, matching his previous career high set in the team's loss to Emporia State last month. The linebacker played at NSU in 2017, then transferred last season to Hutchinson Community College for a season.

As a true freshman, he was in on 42 tackles, including 23 solo stops.

NSU hits the road next week for Nebraska-Kearney.

Jenna Lowery

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Paris

College: John Brown University

Jenna Lowery served a team-high four aces in John Brown University's 3-0 sweep of Science & Arts (Oklahoma) last week. Lowery is third on the team in aces with 17.

The Lady Eagles have won seven straight matches to improve to 13-3 overall and 7-1 in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

In addition, Lowery finished with three assists. JBU, which has won 13 of 14 matches overall, travels to Langston, Oklahoma, on Friday to face the Lions.

Kameron Collins

Sport: Football

High School: Van Buren

College: Lyon College

Kameron Collins contributed to Lyon College's wild 53-45 shootout with Texas Wesleyan on Saturday. The Scots have won three of four games to open the season to give the program its first 3-1 start in school history.

Lyon College started its program in 2015.

Collins, a former Van Buren standout, was in on five tackles in Saturday's victory, including 1½ tackles for lost yardage and a forced fumble.

Lyon has a key game Saturday when 2-1 Langston College comes to town.

Addison Mitchell

Sport: Golf

High School: Southside

College: Dallas Baptist

Dallas Baptist University won its own tournament last week for the sixth year in a row.

Former Southside standout golfer Addison Mitchell had a hand in the team's triumph. She shot three rounds of 77 in DBU's victory at Wildhorse Golf Club in Denton.

The Lady Patriots return to the links a week from Monday at the Mission Inn Report in Orlando, Florida.

Third And Long ...

Former Southside kicker Connor Robles is 8-for-10 on extra point attempts for the Langston (Oklahoma) Lions. He also has a 31-yard field goal on his resume. The 2-1 Lions travel to Batesville on Saturday to face Lyon College. ... Carrie Ciesla (Greenwood) had 20 assists and two aces in John Brown's 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 sweep of Mid-America Christian (Oklahoma). ... Keaton Phillips (Clarksville) has started 16 straight games at left tackle for the Arkansas-Monticello Bole Weevils. ... Grant Ennis (Greenwood) kicked two PATs on Saturday, which proved to be the difference in Harding University's 14-13 win over Henderson State. ... Makenzie Presley (Greenwood) had a kill in Hendrix College's 25-23, 25-8, 25-20 sweep of Millsaps on Saturday. ... Arkansas Tech golfer Sydney Staton (Southside) finished tied for 47th at the DBU Classic with three rounds of 76-79-83.