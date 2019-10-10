Ozark coach Jeremie Burns has a theory when it comes to players with lots and lots of tackles.

"If you get a lot of three-and-outs, you aren't going to have the stats to match other players," he said.

He couldn't be more correct.

The Hillbillies (4-1, 2-0) have allowed one touchdown in each of their four wins this season. The squad has given up just one score over the last two weeks, both wins.

"That's a good solid (defensive) crew," Burns said. "We've got those guys mostly on defense, and that helps a lot, too, not having to rotate them back onto the offensive side. With Laysn Jackson, (James) Ellison, (Logan) Ward, Keystan (Durning), Caden McCaulley, Joey Gresham, Ryker Martin ... those guys are mostly one-way players, and that helps you stay fresh."

Ozark has a tough date Friday with unbeaten Dardanelle.

"They've very physical up front," Burns said. "We've been fortunate to beat them the last two years, but they've got a good solid group back, and they have linemen on both sides of the ball. The running back (Blake Chambers) is very good, and the quarterback (Jordan Metcalf), he's been there three years now. It's going to be a big challenge for us to go down there and play."

Cedarville

Record: (4-1, 1-1)

Last Week: Charleston 27, Cedarville 18

This Week: Paris at Cedarville

Re-writing history can be difficult. In Cedarville's case, the Pirates' bid for its first-ever 5-0 start hit a speed bump last week against Charleston.

But dump the season? Heck no.

The Pirates (4-1, 1-1) host Paris on Friday. Extending their record to 4-1 is a matter of eliminating turnovers.

Cedarville had four of them in last week's 27-18 loss to Charleston, including three interceptions. The dynamic duo of Kelin Mitchell (681 yards) and Darryl Kattich (663) have combined for 17 touchdowns.

As for history? The Bucs had but 111 wins all-time prior to 2019. Since starting the program under Waldo Fisher in 1981, Cedarville has had but three winning seasons and has won just two playoff games.

Booneville

Record: (3-2, 2-0)

Last Week: Booneville 42, West Fork 0

This Week: Greenland at Booneville

The Booneville Bearcats did just as coach Scott Hyatt hoped they might do in last week's 42-0 thumping of West Fork.

They scored a lot of early touchdowns, played a lot of players, and stretched their winning streak to three. The high-scoring Bearcats have averaged 44.3 points a game during their three-game winning streak.

They're averaging 34.8 points a game for the season.

But Hyatt doesn't pad stats. Sophomore Randon Ray leads the team with 411 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. No other back has more than 288 yards.

But 14 different players have carried the football.

Mansfield

Record: (4-1, 1-1)

Last Week: Greenland 21, Mansfield 18

This Week: Mansfield at Charleston

Mansfield's bid for a second straight 6-0 start were derailed by Greenland's late comeback last week. But in this conference, there is no time to cry foul.

Mansfield travels to Charleston on Friday.

Quarterback Ethan Stovall has good numbers: 1,124 yards passing and 15 touchdowns. But he threw two of his three interceptions in last week's loss to the Pirates.

Receivers Layton Howard, Tyler Holmes and Jaicy Griffin have combined for 61 receptions and 1,027 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Charleston

Record: (2-3, 2-0)

Last Week: Charleston 27, Cedarville 18

This Week: Mansfield at Charleston

Charleston coach Ricky May will tell you the key to the Tigers' 3A-1 West resurgence is getting healthy.

The key to a 2-0 conference start, however, is turnovers. Dalton Curtis helped preserve a late lead in the team's win over Greenland by tackling the quarterback in bounds as time expired, and he had one of three Tiger interceptions in last week's 27-18 win over previously unbeaten Cedarville.

The Tigers host Mansfield on Friday. Charleston hit rock bottom in 2018 with a 23-10 loss to the Tigers.

Mountainburg

Record: (2-2, 1-0)

Last Week: Mountainburg 40, Lavaca 19

This Week: J.C. Westside at Mountainburg

Malachi West celebrated last week's 249-yard rushing effort by donning a pair of pajamas this week. Actually, it's Homecoming week for the Dragons.

And after last week's 40-19 win over Lavaca, which included four West touchdowns, they have plenty to celebrate.

A win over Johnson County Westside on Friday would give coach Tommy Harrell's crew a 2-0 start in the 2A-4.

Hackett

Record: (3-2, 0-1)

Last Week: Idle

This Week: Hackett vs. Rose Bud

The Hornets spend last week getting their batteries re-charged following a 44-14 loss to Magazine.

This week, coach Michael Meador and Co. welcome the Rose Bud Ramblers to town. Rose Bud is 1-4 overall and coming off a 46-6 loss to Mountain View.

Hackett had won three in a row following a season-opening loss to Mansfield prior to falling to the Rattlers.

Magazine

Record: (3-1, 1-0)

Last Week: Idle

This Week: Magazine at Hackett

The last thing Magazine coach Doug Powell probably wanted last week was to have an open date. After a bitter loss to Cutter Morning Stat, followed by a solid 44-14 win over Hackett, the Rattlers hit the road again Friday as they resume 2A-4 play against Hector.

Hector opened conference play last week with a 47-18 win over Johnson County Westside.

Scranton

The Rockets' boys golf team captured the 1A state tournament this week.

Caden Cook won the overall medalist crown with a sparkling 79. Morgan Blamey was third overall in the girls tournament last week.