Through his experience, Northside senior free safety Montay Parks has developed a knack for being around the ball.

"I like that I can see the field and come down and make plays," Parks (6-foot-2, 175 pounds), who has been a starter for the Grizzlies since his sophomore season, said. "I'm just taking what I know from years of experience and just executing good and playing good on the field."

That was especially evident in last week's home game against Little Rock Central, when Parks intercepted two passes.

"I was just reading the quarterback, watching his eyes and being in my zone picking up the ball," he said.

But Parks has picked off two passes before already this season, having turned the trick in Northside's home opener last month against Van Buren.

It may not be a surprise that Parks said his strong suits at free safety include tackling and intercepting passes. Along with his four picks, Parks now has logged 28 tackles on the season.

He's doing his part as well to pass on his ball awareness skills to the younger Grizzlies in the secondary.

"I'm just teaching them everything I know and try to help them out on what they're doing wrong," Parks said.

Northside coach Mike Falleur added another facet to Parks' game that's made him a much improved player since his sophomore season.

"It's been the confidence," Falleur said. "He has a lot of confidence in what he does.

"He's been with coach (defensive coordinator Felix) Curry for three years, (Parks) does a great job with guys in the secondary and he's just believing in what he's coached and having that confidence to go out and perform what he's been taught during the week."

Like Parks, Falleur believes Parks has the ability to be in the right place at the right time, especially in last week's game and the game against Van Buren.

"That's a direct correlation of him doing what coach Curry teaches him to do, being where you're supposed to be, reading the routes that you're covering and the people that you're covering and then making a play when you have the opportunity," Falleur said. "I've seen a lot of guys where they're right where they're supposed to be and the ball's thrown to them and they drop it, and Montay's been able to go in there and snag some in some big plays for us and hopefully, he'll continue to do that.

"And he'll have a big opportunity this Friday (at Little Rock Catholic), because they throw the football a ton."

The Grizzlies are in desperate need for a 7A-Central win after starting conference play 0-2, with both losses at home. They are hoping to begin the turnaround Friday with a visit to Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium to face the Catholic Rockets.

Catholic, which had won three straight games before falling to No. 1 ranked Bryant last week, has a different look offensively this season after having relied on the talents of tailback Samy Johnson the previous three years.

"When they had Samy, they ran the ball a lot more than they threw it and you had to take care of Samy, which was a chore every time you played him," Falleur said. "Now, they still run the football, but they're going to throw it; the quarterback (6-2, 237-pound senior Jordan Edington, a converted defensive lineman) is a real good-sized kid and he throws the ball really well. ... Next to Bryant, they throw the ball as good as anybody we've seen."

Last week, the Grizzlies were without the services of both quarterback Drey Norwood and receiver Jackson King, who were out with injuries. Falleur said it's likely both will be able to play Friday.

Backup quarterback Matt Hollenbeck took over as the starter last week and threw for more than 270 yards and four touchdowns in the loss to Central. Falleur will likely rotate both Hollenbeck and Norwood against Catholic.

"We plan to play both of them, and use them in different situations in different ways, so I would list them as co-starters," Falleur said. "I don't know who's going to go in there first because we're going to use Dreyden a lot on defense. ... We're going to go through the week of practice and see who we feel like has got the best control of what we're doing and in the game, but they're both going to play."

Parks, an A and B student who has received attention from colleges like Northeastern (Okla.) State and Missouri Southern, knows there is a sense of urgency among him and the rest of the Grizzlies this week in attempting to avoid an 0-3 start in 7A-Central play.

"We're just going to do what we've been doing and play harder and hopefully come out with a win," Parks said.