Greenwood senior tennis player Olivia Gaston was able to reach her second state championship match in three seasons.

However, Gaston's run came up one match short as she was defeated in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2, by Jonesboro's Jenna Payne at the finals of the 5A State Tournament held Tuesday in Hot Springs. Earlier on Tuesday, Gaston reached the finals with a semifinal win against Hot Springs Lakeside's Haley Fauber.

"Olivia was not at her strongest after winning a long two-set match against Lakeside, but the match was closer than the 0-6, 2-6 score indicates," Greenwood tennis coach Ken Hamilton said. "Many games went to deuce, but the Jonesboro player was just too strong and did not miss on any short balls.

"Olivia always gives her best, but (Tuesday) against Jonesboro, that just was not enough. She does advance to the Overalls next Tuesday at Burns Park (in North Little Rock)."

Two years ago, as a sophomore, Gaston made the finals of the 6A state tourney but was defeated in the championship match. Last season, she finished third at 5A state.

Gaston entered this year's state tournament having dropped one match, which was to Northside's Kate Files, who was third in the 7A state tourney in Springdale. Gaston also finished her career with four straight individual conference singles titles and the Lady Bulldogs won the conference team title her four years there as well.

Another Lady Bulldog singles player, Abigail Woodring, reached the 5A semifinals on Tuesday but was defeated by Payne. Woodring was the 5A-West runner-up behind Gaston.

"Abigail played some of her best tennis of the year against the same Jonesboro player that beat Olivia in the finals, but again, it was not good enough against such a strong opponent," Hamilton said.

In boys doubles, Greenwood's team of Eli Butler and Jonathan Mitchell were playing in their semifinal match, but was defeated in a tough three-set match against Jonesboro's Mills Arnold and Cade Fowler.

"Eli and Jonathan had a heartbreaking loss," Hamilton said. "After winning the first set and being up 5-3 in the second set, they lost and were forced into a third set, which they lost 4-6.

"They played their hardest but just could not get the ball to go in on the points that were needed to turn the match in their favor."

Hamilton added he was proud of the way his players competed to have a chance to win state.

"All players represented Greenwood High School extremely well, as did the fans," Hamilton said. "They can all hold their heads up because of how well they competed this time. ... They just came up a little short."

6A

For the second straight year, Northside girls singles player Kate Files took third place at the 6A State Tournament.

Files reached the semifinals at state, which was held at Springdale Har-Ber, but was defeated by Bentonville's Ella Coleman in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

A junior, Files came back to win the third-place match, defeating Cassie Cervantez of Bentonville West, 7-5, 6-4.

"I think (Coleman) was the number one ranked player in the state at her age and was undefeated this year," Northside tennis coach Martin Hyatt said. "Kate was up 4-3 in the first set and 40-15 and ended up losing the game and that was the turning point of the match.

"She goes down 0-3 in the second set, but in typical Kate fashion, she doesn't give. ... Most players would have been like, OK it's over, but she came back and got it to 5-4 and then lost that match. Just two really tough sets."

Hyatt went on to mention Files was able to bounce back and perform well in the third-place match.

"At least she got to leave the tournament with a win," Hyatt said. "But really, it was just so close (to having a chance to win state)."

Files played for a 7A state title as a freshman. Hyatt remarked there are several things Files needs to do in order to get a chance to win state entering her senior season.

"To win it all, there are so many intangibles," Hyatt said. "She has to stay healthy, she needs to continue to find joy on the court. ... She loves being on the court, but she needs to continue to find joy and she doesn't need to put any pressure on herself.

"Then in the tennis parts of it, I think maybe working on some drop shots, maybe some serve and volley stuff to just mix it up. ... Maybe also working on diversifying a second serve, but all that's just typical stuff to better diversify your game. I think she'll have as good a shot as anybody next year."