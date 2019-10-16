FAYETTEVILLE — As if these Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3) don’t have troubles enough coming off a 24-20 SEC loss they had a strong chance to win at Kentucky, they next face a No. 11 Auburn Tigers team coming off an open date.

Coach Gus Malzahn’s Tigers (5-1, 2-1)and coach Chad Morris’ Razorbacks meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in a SEC West game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

“Auburn, when you look at their team, they’ve got speed all over,” Morris said. “Defensively, as good a defensive front as I’ve seen, that I’ve been able to play against. Derrick Brown is strong, is physical. They play extremely hard. They’ve got depth. They tackle, one of the things you really notice about these guys.”

Morris lauded Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

“I worked with Kevin Steele,” Morris said. “We were together for a year. He’s a great ball coach, he’s been all around and his guys play extremely hard. They tackle well.”

Auburn starts precocious freshman quarterback Bo Nix.

“We knew what Bo was coming out of high school. Just a great, talented quarterback,” Morris said. “He’s a freshman, but he’s doing a great job of running the offense as Coach Malzahn has asked him to do. He’s been effective running the football. They want to run the football, that’s what they’ve always built on. (Running back JaTarvious) Whitlow is obviously a great spark for them. Kam Martin is another one that’s got speed, speed to burn. These guys have got some great speed. They’ve got seven defensive starters back, and five, six offensive starters back. Coming off an open week. There’s going to be a few things I’m sure that we haven’t seen, but our guys are looking forward to the opportunity.”

Arkansas offensive coordinator Joe Craddock also touted the defensive line in general and Brown in particular.

“My first thought is, this kid right here, No. 5 (Brown) is probably the best interior defensive lineman we’ve ever faced or ever seen on film,” Craddock said. “He’s very powerful, he’s strong. He’s quick-twitched. He gets off blocks really easily. He does a good job. You see in the Florida game, he picks up a fumble, and I mean he is really fast down the sideline like a running back. So, he is a really good player and we’re going to have to be ready for him.”

Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis was asked his thoughts about Nix.

“I think he's a very talented guy obviously,” Chavis said. “He's a dual-threat. He can beat you throwing, he can beat you running. He's a guy you've got to account for in this offense. Their staff has done a very good job getting him ready to play in the SEC.”

Morris went into Tuesday’s practice in pads working both his graduate transfer quarterbacks, Ben Hicks the senior via SMU, and Nick Starkel, the junior via Texas A&M, on the first unit to determine Saturday’s starter.

Junior receiver Jordan Jones, whom Morris hoped would have healed from a severe ankle injury during the August preseason, remains out of the game plan.

“He’s struggling running without pain, so I don’t anticipate him being back,” Morris said.

After hosting Auburn, the Hogs visit No. 1 reigning SEC champion Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa the following Saturday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. on ESPN