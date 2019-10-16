FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas sophomore guard and Fort Smith Northside alum Isaiah Joe was voted Preseason second-team All-SEC by a panel of SEC media and national basketball media it was announced Tuesday by the SEC Office in Birmingham, Ala.

Averaging 13.8 points per game for former Arkansas coach Mike Anderson’s Razorbacks last season, Joe was the lone Razorback SEC honored.

Also on Tuesday, Joe was named to the Jerry West Preseason Shooting Guard Award Watch List.

The Razorbacks, now coached by Eric Musselman, were projected 11th in the 14-team league.

Media predicted a SEC season finish order of Kentucky, Florida, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Media projected Florida’s Kerry Blackshear, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, as the SEC Player of the Year and named him Preseason All-SEC first-team along with Anthony Edwards, Georgia; Ashton Hagans, Kentucky; Breein Tyree, Ole Miss; and Reggie Perry, Mississippi State.

Aside from Joe, the Preseason All-SEC second team included, Kira Lewis, Alabama; Andrew Nembhard, Florida; Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky; EJ Montgomery, Kentucky; Skylar Mays, LSU; and Lamonté Turner, Tennessee.

Meanwhile for SEC Women’s basketball, coach Mike Neighbors’ Razorbacks were projected to finish fifth.

South Carolina, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Kentucky were projected first through fourth, Arkansas fifth followed in order by Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee was voted first-team Preseason All-SEC and received one vote for SEC Player of the Year which was voted to Chennedy Carter of Texas A&M. Along with Carter and Dungee, Rhyne Howard, Kentucky; Ayana Mitchell, LSU, and Tysha Harris, South Carolina, completed the All-SEC Preseason first-team.

The All-SEC second team includes Unique Thompson, Auburn; Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M; and Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt.