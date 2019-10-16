Camryn Presley had 11 kills and five aces to power the Lady Bulldogs to another 5A-West victory Tuesday night — a quick 25-16, 25-3, 25-18 win over the Russellville Lady Cyclones.

Brooke Jones, who recently committed to Ouachita Baptist, added seven kills and two blocks. Larkin Luke had eight kills, three blocks and an ace.

Greenwood (21-6, 10-1) travels to Alma on Thursday.

Also for Greenwood, Allison Rose added six kills and Hannah Watkins had four. The Lady Bulldogs' Caylee Ciesla and Madie Bateman tallied three and two kills, respectively.

Southside 3, MSM 1

The Southside Mavericks clinched the outright 6A-Central championship Tuesday with a 25-13, 14-25, 25-12, 25-22 win over Mount St. Mary.

Avery Fitzgerald and Toree Tiffee had 13 kills apiece for the Mavericks (26-5, 11-1).

Kelsey Hamilton had 17 digs and seven aces for the winners. Hannah Hogue added 33 assists, 17 digs and three aces.

Aleigha Johnson had seven kills and Bailey Vega added a team-high four blocks.

Har-Ber 3, Van Buren 0

The Har-Ber Wildcats defeated the Van Buren Pointers on Tuesday in 6A-West volleyball play, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23.

The Pointers (18-13, 6-6) host Bentonville West on Thursday.

Grace Doolittle led the Pointers with 16 kills. Bri Ball had 27 assists.