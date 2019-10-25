Her dad was born and raised in Costa Rica, where soccer is the most popular sport. Another family member played in a professional soccer league in Costa Rica. She grew up immersed in a soccer culture and had dreams of becoming a professional soccer player herself, but volleyball stole her heart.

Many years later, UAFS senior outside hitter Anna Demmer has become one of the most successful volleyball players in school history. Earlier this fall, she became only the second player to record over 1,000 kills and over 1,000 points and as of few days ago, she's officially the all-time leader in kills (1216) in the UAFS Division II era. Demmer passed one of the UAFS Volleyball's Hall-of-Famers, Heidi Luks-Stojanovic who held that honor up to this point.

Demmer began playing volleyball in eighth grade, widely known to be a late start, and her relationship with soccer made it even more interesting. "We are a very tall family and it was a culture shock when my sister and I started using our height for something other than soccer," said Demmer. Demmer's determination to be a successful college athlete is rooted in her love for her family, "I grew up in such an amazing family that has made so many sacrifices for me so I was determined to get a scholarship and pay for college. I wanted to take that one thing off of my parents after everything they have done for me," Demmer said.

The Lee's Summit, Missouri, native had aspirations of playing NCAA Division I volleyball, but UAFS's Final Four setter, Bailey Katzfey, knew Demmer personally and convinced her to visit the campus.

"I visited the school and fell in love with the campus, fell in love with the team, loved Coach Sargent and I knew that I should not take it for granted," Demmer said.

She didn't have the freshman year she expected, but coach Jane Sargent never lost faith in her.

"Yes, her Freshman year was rough but she had all the skill sets to be great and to become the player we knew she would be. It was just a matter of weathering the storm of that freshman year. They say cream rises to the top and she is a great example of that."

Because of her freshman year struggles, this accomplishment means that much more to Demmer. She didn't know how to show how good she really is, so when she finally earned 1,000 kills, she thought "Man, freshman Anna never would've believed she could've done it. That's when I said Freshman Anna, you did it!"

While known for kills and scoring points, it's necessarily what Demmer enjoys most about playing volleyball.

"My favorite thing about volleyball is getting a dig, easily. There is this whole new sense of confidence when someone thinks they are about to hit the floor and then you say 'no,' Demmer said.

Sargent attested to that by adding, "Anna is not only a great hitter but the total package when it comes to volleyball players. She is a primary passer, one of our top defenders, and an elite attacker."

When she steps off the court, Demmer is an aspiring Media Communications professional with a current 4.0 GPA who thoroughly enjoys a big serving of Kung Pao chicken. Dr. Nicki Reamer, assistant professor in Media Communication department, introduced her to media studies, broadcast reporting, journalism and social media.

"I looked into it and it ended up perfectly fitting my personality type and what I want to pursue," Demmer said.

Freshman Anna has over a 1,000 reasons to be proud of senior Anna, but winning another conference championship is her current focus as the Lady Lions prepare for their Lone Star Conference homestand against St. Mary's on Friday at 6 p.m. and St. Edward's on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Stubblefield Center.