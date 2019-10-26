FAYETTEVILLE — All week new Arkansas Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman challenged the frustrated Mason Jones in Sunday’s exhibition game against the Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans to play like the Mason Jones averaging 13.9 points for last season’s Razorbacks.

Suffice to say, the junior guard responded. In Friday night’s 78-51 exhibition victory over the outmanned Division II Southwestern Oklahoma State University Bulldogs at Walton Arena, Jones scored 22 points. He started with 13 points leading Arkansas’ 40-27 first half. For the game Jones hit 4 of 7 treys, grabbed six rebounds and dished two assists and made two steals.

Seems that Musselman saw this coming from the 6-5 guard who scored an official career high 30 against Florida last season.

Used off the bench against Little Rock, Jones started Thursday’s exhibition finale going into the Razorbacks’ official season-opener Nov. 5 against the Rice Owls at Walton.

“He’d probably love to talk about how we’ve challenged him,” Musselman said of Jones during last Thursday’s press conference. “But he’s had really good practices since Sunday. It’s been his best week, by far, of practice dating back to even when I first got the job. Six-and-a-half months or whatever it’s been. This short stretch between Sunday and right now have been his best practices. So hopefully they’re carry over into the game.”

Jones certainly did. His on-night was needed with Isaiah Joe suffering a very off night.

The sophomore guard and Fort Smith Northside alum’s 25 points sparked by 8 of 17 treys led Arkansas’ 79-64 victory last Sunday over Little Rock.

But Friday night Joe struggled even more against SWOSU than Jones struggled against Little Rock. Joe shot 0 for 5, and 0 for 4 on treys, and committed four fouls in 18 minutes.

Senior forward Adrio Bailey, graduate transfer senior guard Jimmy Whitt and sophomore forward Reggie Chaney more than picked up the slack.

Way too athletic inside for the Bulldogs to cope, Bailey shot 7 for 7 with and scored 15 points with four rebounds.

Chaney scored 12 with a team-leading nine rebounds.

Point guard Whitt scored 10 with four rebounds.

Jones scored the first half’s final five points.

Jones hit a trey with 51 seconds and banked one home inside one second before intermission.

The visiting Bulldogs took 3-0 and 5-4 leads before Whitt, scoring Arkansas’ first six points, put the Hogs up, 6-5 at 17:44.

A Sills trey completed a 7-0 run and a SWOSU timeout with the Bulldogs down 11-6 at 16:36.

SWOSU ’s 5-0 run tied it one last time, 11-11.

Jones’ trey at 13:37 snapped the tie starting a 7-0 run with a Chaney dunk from Sills netting an 18-11 lead at 12:04.

Whitt and Bailey each scored eight Arkansas first-half points.

Jones’ four rebounds led Arkansas’ 23-12 first-half advantage on then boards.

Outrebounded, 42-37 last Sunday by the Trojans, Arkansas Friday outboarded the Bulldogs, 49-26.