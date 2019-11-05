BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — University of Arkansas sophomore Isaiah Joe was voted to the coaches 2019-20 preseason All-SEC second team, it was announced Monday by the league office.

Joe, who was named second team All-SEC last season as well as preseason second team All-SEC by the media, is one of the top returning scorers in the SEC. The Fort Smith product averaged 13.85 points per game last season and ranks third among returning players in the league trailing Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree (17.91 ppg) and Texas A&M’s Savion Flagg (13.88 ppg).

Joe is one of 20 candidates for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award after he set several records by making 113 3-pointers last season – setting an Arkansas single-season mark and tying an SEC freshman record. His 113 triples were the fourth-most ever by an NCAA freshman in a season and his 3.32 3-pointers made per game set an SEC single-season record by a freshman. Joe additionally led the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage, becoming just the fourth SEC freshman to accomplish the feat.

Joe not only made a name for himself on the offensive end, but he ranked 10th in the SEC in steals (1.50), led the Razorbacks by taking 27 charges and recorded 110 deflections.

Arkansas is embarking on its 97th season of basketball – and the first with Eric Musselman as Razorback head coach, versus Rice. The game starts at 7 p.m. today.