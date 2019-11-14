There was one unexpected reaction Taylen Collins received when the Muldrow girls basketball standout ultimately decided on her college choice.

It came from her father.

On Wednesday, Taylen Collins made it official in front of family and friends at the Muldrow gym when the senior forward signed to play at Oklahoma State University starting with the 2020-21 season. It's the same school attended by her father, Terry Collins, who also played basketball there in the 1990s.

"He just started smiling. ... He's not a very emotional person or with expressions, so he just started smiling and I started laughing," Taylen Collins said of her father, who is now Muldrow's boys basketball coach.

"Just the fact that since he did play there, we got to go up there a lot more often and build a lot of relationships and get to see different types of people and the people that he grew up with playing there, and it kind of helped out a little bit."

But picking OSU in the end wasn't as easy as some may have thought for Collins. Many schools across the country inquired about her services, and she narrowed her list down to Arkansas, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Arizona State along with the Cowgirls.

"All amazing colleges and such amazing coaches," she said. "They each brought something different to the table and that's one of the things I loved all about them, so it made this decision very difficult.

"It was a long process, and I wanted to make sure it was going to be the right choice and the right fit, and I did venture out and go and look at other places and I loved them; I loved them so much, but when I took my visit to Oklahoma State, it just brought a different feeling. I just saw things I hadn't seen before and at that time, I just knew I was home."

Another factor that went into Collins picking OSU was the school's renowned veterinary program.

"I do want to hopefully become a veterinarian and I got to see their facility and it was just breathtaking," she said.

Last season, Collins averaged 14.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for a Muldrow team that made it all the way to the 4A state title game. In three seasons with the Lady Bulldogs, Collins has scored 1,310 points and grabbed 627 boards.

With her college decision final, Collins can now focus on her senior season with the Lady Bulldogs, and maybe make it back to Oklahoma City to get another title shot.

"I'm very excited about this upcoming season; I think we've all been working really, really hard, starting to get that same goal in mind, and I'm just excited and ready for where it's going to lead and take us," she said.

Roland's Wiggins signs with Arkansas

Jaxon Wiggins knew for two years where he wanted to play baseball in college.

Wednesday, the Roland senior made that official during a ceremony held at Roland High School as Wiggins signed to play baseball at the University of Arkansas.

"I'm psyched about it and it should be fun," Wiggins said.

"It's a good school, it's a good place and I just loved it. ... I just loved Fayetteville."

There was another decision Wiggins had to make before making it official on Wednesday, choosing baseball over basketball as Wiggins is also a standout on Roland's basketball team.

But he noted it wasn't as difficult as one might think.

"It wasn't too tough, but it was a little bit," Wiggins said.

Wiggins, a pitcher/outfielder for the Rangers, will be a pitcher for the perennially strong Razorbacks.

A right-hander, Wiggins can throw a vast array of pitches, with his favorite pitch being the cutter. He can also get his fastball up to 95 mph.

Now, Wiggins is getting ready to play his final basketball season at Roland, with hopes of reaching the state tournament.

"It should be fun, it should be good," he said. "I hope we can make it all the way."

There's also higher expectations with the Rangers' baseball team, as they are coming off an appearance at the regional tournament.

"We should be going right back (to regionals) and hopefully, we can go farther," Wiggins said.

Wiggins also expressed appreciation for Wednesday's ceremony, which was attended by many Roland students and faculty members, including basketball coach Eddie Lewis and baseball coach Anthony Frazier.

"I was just real excited (to sign) and I'm glad everybody came out," Wiggins said.

Greenwood's Price signs with Kansas

Angela Price, a senior infielder with the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs softball team, signed to play for the University of Kansas on Wednesday at Greenwood High School.

"I'm just blessed; I'm more than grateful and I couldn't have done it without my family and my friends and my coaches. ... I'm so excited to actually get up there and prove why I'm there," Price said.

"What attracted me to the school were the coaches, and just the community and the environment. Being up there, the people were so nice, it was just an insane amount of unity there. It just felt like home and I asked myself where I could make the biggest difference to where I could help the most and be the most successful, and to me, that felt like Kansas."

Price went on to note that while she is undecided on a major, she is interested in pursuing a degree in sports medicine, which Kansas offers.

She picked Kansas over the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Missouri.

Now, Price is anxious to apply her craft to a Jayhawk program that plays in the Big 12 Conference, a league that includes national power Oklahoma.

"I'm not going to lie. Really, the first thought I had of playing at Kansas was like me being on third base or something and standing next to (Oklahoma coach) Patty Gasso. ... It feels kind of weird that I'm going to be in the same conference as her and it's kind of mind-boggling it feels like," Price said.

Primarily a second baseman for Greenwood, Price noted Kansas may use her in a number of different roles, including second base, third base, outfield and even at catcher. This past season as a junior for the Lady Bulldogs, Price batted .434 with four home runs and 30 RBIs, and had an on-base percentage of .487 and a slugging percentage of .818.

Price wasn't the only Lady Bulldog to sign on Wednesday. She joined three of her teammates in the ceremony, as Kya Schmidt signed with National Park College in Hot Springs, Rheding Wagoner with Carl Albert State College in Poteau and Paxtyn Hayes with Pittsburg State University, also in Kansas.

"(Each school is) getting three great people," Price said. "Kya Schmidt is so energetic and she brings a lot of positive energy to the team and running the bases, she's phenomenal.

"Rheding, she is such a leader and she has a lot to offer to Carl Albert. ... Pitt State is really lucky to, as (Greenwood) coach (Ronnie) Sockey says, be getting the best swing in the River Valley (in Hayes) and I'm so excited for Pitt State that they're getting her; her personality is so bubbly and her softball reflects who she is I feel like, she's just so great."

Price and her fellow seniors also want to make it back to the 5A championship game. Last season, Greenwood lost by a run in the late innings to Sheridan.

"We have some unfinished business and we're going to pull through this time," Price said. "Hopefully, we'll see Sheridan again."