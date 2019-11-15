Van Buren had a quartet of athletes sign national letters of intent on Thursday at Clair Bates Arena.

Two signed with Henderson State for two different sports and two signed letters to join different softball squads.

Lexi Miller

Sport: Basketball

High School: Van Buren

College: Henderson State

"She continues to grow into a great senior player," said coach Chris Bryant. "HSU is excited to have the kind of player like Lexi with what she brings to the table."

Miller averaged 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals a game to help lead the Lady Pointers to the 6A State tournament last season.

Miller will join with another Van Buren standout, Lani Snowden, who is a junior this season for the Reddies.

Miller said she found the campus really comfortable and is planning to go into education and coaching.

"I just love working with people and I want to stay involved in athletics," said Miller.

Dakota Peters

Sports: Baseball

High School: Van Buren

College: Connors State

Peters is a four-year player for the Pointers and was All-Conference last season.

"He's one of the senior leaders this year. He's had a great career and he's going to have a great senior year," said coach David Loyd. "We're excited about this opportunity for him. Connors State is a good program and it's going to be good for him."

Van Buren's Ty Callahan began his college career at Connors State before transferring to the University of Central Arkansas.

"I've always wanted to play baseball at college and not just high school," Peters said. "The field is nice and I like the coaches and the dorms. It will be a nice fit for me and help me grow as a baseball player and academically."

Alexcia "Lexi" Trejo

Sport: Softball

High School: Van Buren

College: Henderson State

Trejo has been all over the field.

She has played at both left and right field, at third base, catcher and at shortstop.

However, she has made the biggest impact at the plate.

In 56 games, Trejo has a .321 batting average with eight home runs and 35 RBIs. She played just 11 games last season due to injuries, but still managed a .357 batting average, led the team with six home runs and 15 RBIs.

"With a solid, healthy senior season, I expect Lexi to move up toward the top of many of the career offensive records," said Van Buren softball coach Andy Williams. "Both Lexi and Leah are super, not just on the field, but off the field as well. They're both the kind that can't wait to start practicing."

Leah Wilkins

Sport: Softball

High School: Van Buren

College: UA-Rich Mountain (Mena)

Wilkins becomes part of the first-ever signing class for Rich Mountain Community College as the team will begin to play in the spring of 2021.

Tracy Nealy, a 25-year head coach at De Queen, is the first softball coach for Rich Mountain. He made the stop in Van Buren on his way to Texas for additional signings.

"We're looking for good players and good people for our softball team and Leah is both of those. We're excited to have her as part of the first Rich Mountain program," said Nealy. "I have been coaching at the high school level for 39 years. When we start next fall, we'll have new student housing, a new indoor practice facility, and an upgraded field. It's gonna be nice to have new stuff."

Wilkins has played behind the plate, at first base and is slated to play right field her senior year. In 37 games, Wilkins has hit .236 with a home run, and 25 RBIs. Last season, she was awarded the team's Pointer Award.

"It has been quite an adventure from where Leah began as a freshman to this year," said Williams. "However, I truly believe her best softball is yet to come, not only this season with us, but in the years following at Rich Mountain."