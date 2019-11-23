GREENWOOD – The Greenwood Bulldogs won the contrast of styles on Friday night, especially in the second half.

Greenwood cracked a halftime tie with three straight scoring possessions in the second half on the way to a 24-7 win over Siloam Springs at Smith-Robinson Stadium in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Greenwood will travel to Searcy, a 55-15 win over Pine Bluff, in the Class 6A semifinals on Friday.

Greenwood will practice on Thanksgiving morning for the fifth straight season, ninth of the last 10 years, and 14th of 16 under head coach Rick Jones.

The Jonesmen cracked a 7-7 halftime tie quickly to open the second half with a lightning-fast drive.

Greenwood went 80 yards in eight plays in a minute, 54 seconds and didn’t even need to convert a third down.

Hunter Wilkinson powered the drive with bruising runs of 12, 10, 4 and finally 9 yards for the touchdowns. Jackson Stewart booted Greenwood up, 14-7.

Jace Presley was perfect in three passes in the drive, hitting Lazaro Angel for 7, and Caden Brown for 9 and 20. Aaron Ligon also had a 9-yard run in the series.

After Greenwood’s Beau Asher stopped Jackson Norberg for a loss of two yards on fourth down, the Bulldogs drove to Siloam Springs 5 as the third quarter was winding down.

A third-down sack forced Stewart to kick a 27-yard field goal with 43 seconds left in the third quarter to push the Bulldogs up, 17-7.

Greenwood’s defense again halted Siloam Springs’ methodical ground game with another fourth-down stop five plays into the final quarter.

Wilkinson carried five straight times, including a slashing 36-yard run to Siloam Springs’ 18. Two plays later, Treyton Dawson went up high to grab Presley’s pass in the end zone with 7:45 left in the game. Stewart’s point after had Greenwood up, 24-7.

Jayden Martin ended the Panther’s final drive with an interception as the defense finished off the second-half shutout.

Siloam Springs took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with Norberg scoring on a 5-yard run with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.

Greenwood answered immediately with a 10-play, 66-yard drive, capped by Presley’s 17-yard touchdown pass across the middle in the back of the end zone to Brown to tie the game with 10:07 left before the half.

Wilkinson powered Greenwood’s offense with 27 totes for 222 yards and a touchdown.

Presley completed 15-of-23 passes for 143 yards and two scores.

Norberg keyed Siloam Springs’ drive with 37 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown.