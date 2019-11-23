The Booneville Bearcats had their season come to an end Friday night with a 34-28 loss to Hoxie in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.

The Bearcats (8-3) answered Hoxie (10-2) touchdowns four straight times on the night and were 13 yards from doing it again, or taking a lead, when Evan Schlinker was intercepted in the end zone with 17 seconds remaining in the game.

Cam Brasher touchdown runs of 53 and 4 yards answered an 11-yard score by Dayton Powell and one of 61 yards by Shundderick Powell and it was 14-14.

Brasher ran 20 times for 125 yards on the night and Shundderick Powell had 25 carries for 290 yards.

A Randon Ray touchdown run of 11 yards offset Shundderick Powell’s second touchdown, from 33 yards out, and it was 22-22 at the half.

Cade Forrester threw a touchdown pass to Ethan Blocker to give Hoxie the lead again in the third quarter but Ray’s second touchdown run, of 39 yards, retied the game at 28-28 with 8:54 to play.

Ray ran 14 times for 119 yards.

Hoxie went in front on Shundderick Powell’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:54 to play.

Fordyce 38 Magazine 14

In the end it was lopsided but in the early stages of the second quarter of their Class 2A second round playoff game the Rattlers (8-2) trailed the Red Bugs just 14-8 following a touchdown run by Kobe Faughn and Tatum Scott’s two-point conversion run.

Fordyce (10-2) answered quickly, then built a lead of 26-8 before halftime, and went on to craft a 38-8 advantage.

The Rattlers’ final score came on a pass from fullback Caleb Hyatt to Scott late in the game.