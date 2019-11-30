FAYETTEVILLE — Coming off an emotional road victory into a Saturday trap game, Eric Musselman would gladly rest the Razorbacks Tuesday after winning the night before.

That’s exactly what he did.

Winning a rare Monday night game 62-61 in overtime in Atlanta on Mason Jones’ buzzer-beating banked 3-pointer over the ACC’s Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets gives Musselman’s 6-0 Razorbacks extra time. Extra time they wouldn’t have off a midweek game before hosting Northern Kentucky Norse, 5-2, at 4 p.m. today at Walton Arena.

Saturday’s game is on the Razorbacks’ Radio Network and Internet video available on SEC+ Network.

“Obviously an emotional, hard-fought game the other night in Atlanta against Georgia Tech,” Musselman said. “I think any time you play an emotional game it’s important to kind of refocus and get ready for the next game. So yeah, that little bit of extra day or two allows us to kind of regroup.”

Musselman played just eight, with his five starting going from forward Adrio Bailey’s 32 minutes to point guard Jimmy Whitt playing the entire regulation plus overtime 45 minutes while starting off guard and Fort Smith Northside alum Isaiah Joe played 42 minutes.

“We didn’t do anything yesterday (Tuesday)," Musselman said Wednesday shortly before regrouping the Razorbacks for practices through the Thanksgiving week. “We’ll get back at it today. Other students are going home for Thanksgiving and your student-athletes are on campus and you’ve got to make sure your team stays focused.”

Particularly since, unlike traditional SEC power Kentucky, Northern Kentucky of the Horizon League doesn’t generate big-time name recognition.

Like such recent upsets as Stephen F. Austin over Duke at Duke and Evansville over Kentucky at Kentucky, overlooking the Norse can prove hazardous to a won-loss record. Last year’s Norse went 26-19 and into the NCAA Tournament as the Horizon League co-champion netting now former Norse coach John Brannen the head coaching job of big-time basketball power Cincinnati.

Darrin Horn, 111-48 for five outstanding seasons head coaching Western Kentucky and 21-10 his first year head coaching South Carolina before three losing seasons led to his ouster and resurfacing as an assistant at Texas, has gone 5-2 coaching NKU. He inherits four starters, junior guards Tyler Sharpe and Jalen Tate and senior forwards Karl Harris and Dontez Walton from Brannen and top reserve guard Paul Djoko. He’s added three contributing junior college transfers, 6-8, 245 starting center Silas Adheke; 6-5 forward Adham Eleeda and 5-9 3-point shooting guard Bryson Langdon, 10 of 20 threes.

Arkansas’ so far superb defense against the 3-pointer (Arkansas’ six opponents collectively hit but 13-of-92 threes) will be tested by NKU.

Other than Joe, 20-of-55 threes, no other Hog approaches much less surpasses the 16-of-46 and 16-of-47 by Walton and Sharpe while Harris has hit 9-of-19.

“They’re a high, high, high volume take a three-point shot team,” Musselman said. “So our three-point defense is going to be very, very important. Although they take a lot of threes, they do like to try to get in the paint. Defensively they’ll play a unique zone. They’re a high steal team.”

While their coach is new, their team mostly deals from hands.

“Northern Kentucky is a very, very, very experienced team,” Musselman said. “A lot of returners that won a lot of games while playing there.”

Given he got a Musselman earful for celebrating rather than not getting back on defense with a fraction of a second still on the clock after his miraculous 3-point banked game-winner, Mason Jones said Arkansas’ coach won’t allow the Razorbacks to overlook Northern Kentucky.

“I don't think that's possible this year with the way Coach Musselman prepares us,” Jones said. “His energy stays the same regardless if we're playing a top-5 team or a nobody. It's the same preparation, it's the same focus and discipline that he expects from us every game regardless of who we play.”