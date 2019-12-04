FAYETTEVILLE — While struggling previously from 3-point range, Arkansas hit two game-sealing treys with 2:40 and 2:01 left in the game.

Then, after a Jimmy Whitt from Jalen Harris dunk gave Arkansas its first 10-point lead, the Razorbacks finally subdued the determined Austin Peay University Governors, 69-61 Tuesday night at Walton Arena.

The victory zoomed new coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks to 8-0 going into Saturday night’s road game at Western Kentucky.

The Ohio Valley Conference Governors of coach Matt Figger fall to 3-4 despite the 20 game-leading points by outstanding guard Terry Taylor and a game-leading 11 rebounds by forward Eli Abev.

Whitt, finished with 17 points, Mason Jones, missing last Saturday’s 66-60 victory over Northern Kentucky with an injured shoulder but shouldering his share of Tuesday night’s scoring with 16 points, and sophomore guard Isaiah Joe via Fort Smith Northside, 16 points, led Arkansas’ scoring with 14 points.

Sills’ two threes proved vital as Austin Peay cut a 62-49 deficit at 2:40 down to eight.

Also of Arkansas importance, seldom-used sophomore reserve Ethan Henderson provided some key first-half minutes with Arkansas foul troubled and only leading, 34-30 at intermission.

Arkansas’ first-half foul trouble became tables-turned in the second half with three Governors committing four fouls and two others three each.

The ninth scholarship player on what’s essentially been an eight-man Razorbacks team and the lone scholarship returnee not to play much for former Arkansas coach Mike Anderson’s Razorbacks last season, Henderson seized opportunity’s knock in Tuesday night’s first half.

With Razorbacks Adrio Bailey, Reggie Chaney, Sills and Jones all in two fouls first-half foul trouble, and graduate transfer forward Jeantal Cylla continuing to struggle, 6-8 sophomore Henderson from Little Rock Parkview came off the bench at 7:52. Henderson blocked shots at 6:08 and 6:05 to get Arkansas the ball for Jones to break a 18-18 tie, 20-20 at 5:45. Following a Jones 3-pointer, Henderson rebounded and slammed home teammate Jalen Harris’s missed three for a 25-20 lead. Henderson grabbed four rebounds in his seven first-half minutes. Though he, too, plunged into foul trouble and was whistled three times.

Arkansas led 34-26 on Joe’s 4-point play, fouled on a 3-pointer at 1:11 but Austin Peay scored the half’s final four points, including a 4-point swing with Whitt missing a layup with 12 seconds left and Taylor beating the halftime buzzer cutting Arkansas’ intermission edge to 34-30.