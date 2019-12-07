LITTLE ROCK — A game of inches.

One play turned the tide in the first half of Ozark's semifinals' game with Robinson.

But the biggest play might not have happened if the other play hadn't occurred. Already leading 7-0, and with the team facing third and half a foot from the Senators' 41, following a fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff, officials flagged Ozark for a motion penalty.

On the next play, facing third-and-six, junior James Jordan stepped in front of Ryker Martin's short-armed pass and raced 60 yards for a touchdown.

Robinson punched in two more first half scores, including a fourth-and-two touchdown pass from the 10, on its way to beating the Hillbillies' 48-21 at Charlie George Stadium.

"That (penalty) and the pick six really hurt," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "We really lost it after that. It was still pretty close at halftime, but the big score after halftime really put the nail in for us. Our guys have fought all year; I'm proud of them. We just came up short tonight."

Robinson, who led by just a touchdown before scoring late in the first half, scored three second half touchdowns to break it open.

"We made it here with a bunch of seniors, but the good thing is we have a bunch of these guys coming back," Burns said. "It left us with a bad taste in our mouth, but there's a bright future for the Hillbillies down the road."

Ozark took advantage of two early breaks, the first of which led to the first score of the game.

Punting from its 45, the Hillbillies' Gage Britton pounced on Martell Nually's muffed punt at the Robinson 18.

Four plays later, on fourth-and-11, Martin hit Bryant Burns with a 14-yard pass to the Senators' 5.

Two plays later, Martin darted into the end zone to put the visitors ahead 7-0 with 6:36 to play in the first quarter.

Then when Robinson fumbled the ensuing kickoff, the Hillbillies looked like they were set up to run out the first quarter clock.

But the motion penalty flipped the script.

"I told them at halftime I felt pretty good after probably the worst start you could imagine," Robinson coach Todd Eskola said. "Nobody flinched. We dropped a punt, and we gave up a fourth-and-long, and Ozark is really good — there's a reason they're here. They're a heck of a good football team.

"But they (Ozark) went up 7-0, and our kids never blinked."

Robinson, which faces Shiloh Christian in the 4A finals next Friday at War Memorial Stadium, absolutely hit the gas in the third quarter.

The Senators scored on the first play of the second half when Gaston capitalized on a mistake in the secondary and found a wide open Nunnally for a 55-yard touchdown pass.

The two hooked up on the next series as well for a 45-yard touchdown pass play. Before Ozark knew what hit them, the deficit was 28 (35-7).

"The kids called those plays at halftime," Eskola said. "We talked about what we thought we could do. They said, 'Coach, we can score on this play.'

"They do a great job of being unselfish and understand what we're trying to do on offense."

The Hillbillies' Duke Walker added a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Hillbillies, momentarily cutting the deficit to 35-14.

Ozark sophomore Payton Durning accounted for the game's final score with a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown with 3:50 left to play.