This week marked the 50th anniversary of the "Game of the Century," the Arkansas and Texas football shindig that pitted No. 1 and No. 2, a dream matchup the late college football guru Beano Cook dreamed up to help commemorate the 100th season of college football.

I was 8 years old that December day, when President Richard Nixon's helicopters descended into Fayetteville. I had no idea that college football had been around for 100 years. (Seriously, who was watching college football in the 1870s?)

My connection to the "Game of the Century" came from the pages of the Houston Chronicle and the colorful columnist Mickey Herskowitz who, like many other dignitaries that cold December afternoon, were on hand for the Longhorns and Razorbacks. Herskowitz had penned Texas' gimmicky offense a year earlier with the nickname that still resonates today — the "Wishbone."

To get to that December day, many things had to happen for Arkansas and Texas to meet in the last game of the season to become 9-and-0. Obviously, both teams had to win their first nine games.

There was one more key component, too.

Before the "Game of the Century" could be penned for Dec. 6, however, legendary Arkansas coach Frank Broyles would have to get Texas coach Darrell Royal to agree to move the game from October to December.

Cook was a player back in the day. He convinced ABC executive director Roone Arledge that Texas and Arkansas would be playing for a national championship in the last game of the season — even though it would be on the first Saturday of December.

Somehow, it worked, too. Well, except for the eventual outcome.

The Longhorns rallied to beat the Razorbacks, 15-14, after President Nixon arrived in Fayetteville. A young Texas congressman named George Herbert Walker Bush was there as well.

As the late 1960s gave way to the '70s, it was the best of times and the worst of times. Three teams had dominant records in the 1960s, and Broyles' Razorbacks was one of them.

Arkansas won 82 games during the turbulent '60s, highlighted, of course, by the 11-0 national championship team from 1964.

As a whole, however, the state of Arkansas' economy back then might as well have been back in the 1870s. This was not necessarily the land of riches and opportunity.

Between the 1930s and the early '70s, economic hardships led to a lot of people leaving the state for better paying jobs all over, from Texas to California. This is where my personal history with the state comes into play.

My grandmother, my dad's mom, the former Ida Lee Hogue, was born in rural Union County on Christmas Day in 1915. By the time she was in her 20s, she had left for Texas. Her brothers took off for the oil fields of Bakersville, California. I connected the dots on Ancestry.com.

The Arkansas we know today is incredibly different from the one that day in late '69. Fayetteville and the surrounding cities in Northwest Arkansas, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville, have blossomed beyond recognition. Close your eyes and you can't tell if parts of I-49 are in north Dallas or an exit away from Bentonville.

Things are good; people stopped leaving for better jobs.

Sadly, however, we can't say the same about the Razorbacks' football program.

Can someone, anyone, pull Arkansas from the depths to which it's fallen? Can the next coach get the team back to where December football games matter again?

Arkansas may hire a football coach this week. Imagine winning an SEC game in 2020. Imagine going to a bowl game again.

I overheard a guy in the press box Friday say something pretty sad but true.

"Shoot, sign me up for the Weedeater Bowl."

Fifty years ago, life was pretty good within the riches of the Razorbacks' football team. The president of the United States came to watch them play.

Now, not so much.

Is there hope? I sure hope so.

The people deserve to live in the now, not in the past.