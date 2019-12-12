Atkins 46, Booneville 41

GIRLS — Lindsey Cox scored 19 points to pace Atkins to a 46-41 win over Booneville Tuesday.

Baylee Moses had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Ladycats. Booneville played the final three minutes with four players.

Magazine 55, Union Christian 49

GIRLS — Kiara Vasquez scored 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds Tuesday to power Magazine to a 55-49 win over Union Christian.

Teammates Kylie Robinson and Jordyn Krigbaum had 11 points apiece.

Freshman Anna Dunaway led the Lady Eagles with 22 points. Leah Hein added 14.

Union Christian 45, Magazine 44

BOYS — John-Stephen Peoples scored 18 points to lead Union Christian to a 45-44 win over Magazine Tuesday.

Kyle Curtis added 12 for the winners (3-3).

Ashton Droemer paced Magazine with 11 points. Josh Brackett and Brady Watson added eight each.

Springdale 43, Southside 40

BOYS — The Southside Mavericks dropped a 43-40 nonconference decision to Springdale Tuesday night.

Mykale Franks led the Mavericks (3-4) with a team-high 14 points.

Cedarville 54, Mountainburg 45

BOYS — Mountainburg dropped a 54-45 decision to Cedarville.

Waylon Cluck led the Dragons with 16 points. Preston Clark and Zach Jones finished with nine.